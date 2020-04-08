The success North Texas enjoyed in its third season under Grant McCasland is suddenly paying dividends in terms of building for the future.
UNT had just one player committed before its run to the Conference USA regular season title.
The Mean Green have three now after picking up commitments from highly regarded players on consecutive days. Mykell Robinson, a forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, committed to UNT late Tuesday. South Carolina Salkehatchie point guard Mardrez McBride added to UNT’s recruiting momentum when he committed to the Mean Green on Wednesday.
“They are a winning program and winning is very important to me,” McBride said. “I believe I will be able to help the team right away.”
McBride, 6-foot-3 point guard, averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game last season for Salkehatchie, a highly successful junior college program. He was a first-team All-Region X selection and helped lead Salkehatchie to a 27-4 finish.
McBride had offers from 15 school and committed to UNT over New Mexico State and Jacksonville State, his other two finalists.
Robinson, a 6-foot-6 forward, chose UNT over eight other schools. He cut his list to Wyoming and Minnesota, which plays in the Big Ten, before committing to UNT.
“It was a tough decision to pass on Minnesota,” Robinson said. “You can’t compare the Big Ten to Conference USA, but coaching and playing wise, they are about even. With me joining the team, we will have a chance to compete with high major schools.”
Robinson began his high school career at Fort Bend Hightower. He averaged 14.3 points per game as a senior and received interest from Division I schools.
Robinson elected to spend a year playing at Sunrise to help improve his recruiting stock. The school’s post-graduate team plays other prep programs and junior colleges.
The move helped Robinson land on the radar of a host of highly regarded programs.
UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer played the lead role in recruiting both Robinson and McBride, who will fill key voids in the Mean Green’s lineup.
UNT lost guard Umoja Gibson after he elected to transfer as well as senior guards DJ Draper and Roosevelt Smart. Gibson was UNT’s second-leading scorer at 14.5 points per game last season, while Draper was a key weapon as a 3-point shooter off the bench.
The trio helped lead UNT to a 20-11 finish, the Mean Green’s third straight season with at least 20 wins.
UNT finished 14-4 in C-USA and was the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The event was called off due to the spread of COVID-19, robbing the Mean Green of an opportunity to compete for the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2010.
Robinson and McBride join Rubin Jones in a recruiting class UNT is hoping will help give it another opportunity next season.
Jones, a guard from Houston Yates, committed to UNT in the fall and is also highly regarded.
“Coach Mac is putting together something special,” McBride said. “They have some good players coming in.”