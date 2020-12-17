The idea heading into Grant McCasland’s fourth season at North Texas was to test a veteran team early and often before the beginning of Conference USA play.
The Mean Green’s 85-55 win over Houston Baptist on Thursday at the Super Pit was just the latest sign those opportunities are quickly dwindling.
The Huskies didn’t present much of a challenge for UNT, which had its one remaining game that would have provided a test called off earlier this week. The Mean Green were supposed to take on LSU on Saturday only to see that game canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
UNT replaced that game with one against LSU-Alexandria, an NAIA team, on Tuesday.
McCasland is hoping to get one and possibly two more games scheduled in the next few weeks, but UNT’s game against LSUA is its last guaranteed date before it opens Conference USA play on New Year’s Day at home against UAB.
UNT looked prepared for that game in its win over HBU.
“Our guys were ready to play tonight,” McCasland said. “We talked about the LSU game being canceled at shoot-around. I told them we don’t know how many games we’re going to get in. You have to take advantage of them.”
UNT did just that by running away from Houston Baptist. The Mean Green ripped off a 21-0 run in the first half and went on to shoot 61% (36 of 59) from the field for the game.
Javion Hamlet posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists. James Reese added 18 points and Terence Lewis II 12 off the bench to give the Mean Green three players who finished in double figures.
“We had J-Ham and Rubin [Jones] pushing the ball in transition and making things easy,” Reese said. “We have a lot of guys who can make plays at the right time.”
That has been apparent through an up-and-down nonconference season that has left UNT sitting at 3-3. The Mean Green fell at Arkansas and Mississippi State, a pair of SEC teams, as well as national power West Virginia. The Mean Green were hoping to get a third crack at an SEC team at LSU only to see that game become the second they have had canceled this season.
“Everyone was sick,” Reese said. “We wanted to play them. LSU is a good team and so are we.”
The shortened nonconference season has made each of UNT’s games all the more important. UNT has spent the early part of the season working a host of key new players into its rotation.
The process is going well, despite a lack of opportunities.
“We feel good about where we are at,” McCasland said. “What we have learned is that you don’t know your shortcomings if you don’t get exposed by facing teams that challenge you.
“We were definitely challenged enough during nonconference.”
UNT won’t look back at its game against the Huskies as one of those challenging games.
The Mean Green broke the game open in the first half and never looked back
Mardrez McBride made a layup to get UNT started at the 12:33 mark of the first half to put the Mean Green up 21-13. By the time Pedro Castro hit a jumper for the Huskies with 2:35 left in the half, the Mean Green had a 42-15 lead and had essentially put the game away.
McCasland emptied his bench early. Nine UNT players saw time in the first half.
The Mean Green saw signs of continued growth in their win over the Huskies. It just wasn’t enough to satisfy the defending C-USA regular season champions. UNT has its sights set high this season.
“We can still get better as a team,” Hamlet said. “That’s what it’s all about, playing the right way. We are working on things.”
Becoming more efficient at the offensive end is among UNT’s top priorities. The Mean Green felt like they took a step in the right direction against the Huskies while still playing their signature lock-down defense.
Za-Ontay Boothman scored 16 points and Castro added 14 for HBU, which shot just 33% (19 of 57) from the field.
“We don’t know how many of these games we’ve got,” Hamlet said. “Tonight was a big game for us for us getting things together building chemistry.
“We are getting better each and every day. When the time comes for conference play, we will be ready.”
North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55
HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-6) – Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, McKenzie 1-6 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0, Boothman 5-14 2-2 16, Pierre 0-5 2-2 2, Castro 5-12 14, Janacek 1-4 0-0 3, Gomes 0-2 0-0 0, Tse 1-2 0-0 2, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 6-8 1-1 14. Totals 19-57 8-8 55.
NORTH TEXAS (3-3) – Bell 2-6 1-2 5, Simmons 4-5 0-2 8, Reese 7-9 0-0 18, McBride 3-8 0-0 8, Hamlet 8-10 2-2 19, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Lewis 6-7 0-0 12, Ousmane 2-3 0-2 4, Wise 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-59 5-10 85.
Halftime – UNT 55-15 Three-point goals – HBU 9-19 (Thompson 0-1, McKenzie 0-1, Boothman 4-6, Pierre 0-2, Castro 3-4, Janacek 1-4, Lee 1-1) UNT 8-18 (Bell 0-1, Reese 4-5, McBride 2-5, Hamlet 1-1, Murray 0-3, Jones 0-2, Wise 1-1) Rebounds – HBU 25 (Castro 7), UNT 39 (Bell 10) Assists – HBU 9 (Janacek 3), UNT 20 (Hamlet 10) Total fouls – HBU 10, UNT 11. A – 1,251.