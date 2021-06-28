Amber Dixon gave North Texas all kinds of problems last season, scoring 29 points in a two-game series against the Mean Green.
UNT is hoping she can maintain that level of production now that the veteran guard has changed sides in the Conference USA rivalry.
Dixon landed at UNT as a graduate transfer on Monday night. She entered the NCAA transfer portal following her senior season at Louisiana Tech.
Dixon announced her decision on Twitter.
“Blessed to be back home, and excited for this new journey,” Dixon wrote.
The NCAA granted players an additional season of eligibility in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move gave Dixon a chance to return home for the final season of her college career.
Dixon was an all-state selection at Mansfield Summit. She went on to start at least part of the season in each of her four years with the Lady Techsters.
Dixon averaged 9.8 points per game last season, when she posted a team-high 3.1 assists per game.
The addition of Dixon could help fill a key void for UNT, which lost starting point guard N’Yah Boyd following last season. Boyd entered the transfer portal and landed at Oklahoma State.
Boyd led UNT with 66 assists and ranked 10th in C-USA with an average of 3.7 per game.
“We feel very fortunate to add a seasoned vet like Amber to our team,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. “She is someone we’ve had to game plan for on the opposing bench, and who competes at a high level every chance she gets. Her scoring and rebounding ability at the guard position will help us immediately.”
Dixon is the second graduate transfer guard UNT has added in the offseason. The Mean Green previously landed Aly Gamez, who started in all four of her seasons at Fresno State.
Gamez also played in the Dallas area in high school, starring at Irving MacArthur.
Dixon joins a UNT team coming off its best season as a member of C-USA. The Mean Green finished 13-7 on the year and 10-4 in league play.
UNT’s previous record for conference wins in C-USA play was eight. Beating that mark was all the more impressive considering the Mean Green had four conference games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT will look to build on that season this fall when it will have four of its top five scorers returning. Guard Quincy Noble was a first-team All-C-USA selection after averaging 17.8 points per game.
UNT also has starting guard Jazion Jackson back, as well as starting forward Madison Townley. Jackson averaged 8.7 points, while Townley pulled down a team-high 8.5 rebounds to go along with 7.2 points.
UNT added another veteran player to that core on Monday night, one the Mean Green are very familiar with after facing her in C-USA play in each of the last four seasons.
“Amber is a team-first player who brings hunger, experience, leadership and a dedication to her craft that we cherish here,” Mitchell said. “The best part about this opportunity for her is coming home to play in front of family and friends every night. It will mean the world for her to spend her final year closer to the people she loves.”