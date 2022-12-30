Last game: Florida Atlantic 50, UNT 46; FIU 69, Florida College 64
TV: ESPN+
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points in UNT's loss to FAU on 2-for-10 shooting from the field. He has seen his offensive production fall off while scoring six points in UNT's last two games combined. He is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
G: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry carried UNT offensively in its loss to FAU while scoring 19 points. The senior hit two 3s and is averaging 17.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady missed all three of his shots from the field and didn't score in UNT's loss to FAU. The senior has not scored in three of UNT's last four games and is averaging 2.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott missed both of the shots he took in UNT's loss to FAU and didn't score against the Owls. He is averaging 4.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in UNT's loss to FAU before fouling out. The junior posted a career game with 37 points last week in a win over UTSA and is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Scouting FIU
FIU has struggled this season, despite playing a soft schedule and is 6-6 on the year. The Panthers were blown out 79-53 in their C-USA opener by FAU.
Sophomore guard Denver Jones is averaging 17.7 points per game to lead FIU. Freshman guard Arturo Dean is adding 12.1 points per game.
What you need to know
UNT suffered a bitter loss to FAU on Thursday, when the Mean Green blew a late lead.
UNT will have a chance to get back on track against an FIU team that has struggled most of the season.
This game looms large for UNT. The Mean Green face a tough road trip to Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee next week.
Teams rarely sweep that two-game swing, which makes Saturday's game all the more important.
