North Texas snuck in one last game before a belated start to Conference USA play last week.
The Mean Green’s 57-49 loss to Loyola Chicago didn’t go the way coach Grant McCasland or his players hoped.
McCasland was happy his team ended up facing another stiff test that dropped the Mean Green to 4-4 on the season anyway.
“The opportunity to play a game was significant for us going into conference play,” McCasland said Tuesday. “Loyola had two games against Illinois State after the break. You could tell that they had gotten a game in because of the momentum and force they put on that game.”
UNT spent the nonconference portion of its season taking on some of the top teams in the country, including West Virginia.
The experience is one McCasland and his players believe they benefitted from heading into their belated C-USA opening series against UTSA on Friday and Saturday. UNT was supposed to open last week at home against UAB. That series was postponed due to coronavirus concerns at UAB.
UNT had its weaknesses exposed by the teams they have faced while waiting for the opening of league play.
By far the biggest issue the Mean Green have seen thus far is their ability to score against top competition. UNT has been held under 55 points three times this season and failed to hit the 50-point mark for the first time this season in its loss to Loyola.
“We need to get better continuity within our groups on the floor,” guard JJ Murray said. “That comes with practice, repetition and guys understanding and being confident in their roles. Our coaches do a good job of making sure everyone knows their roles. Once that clears up, we will be better offensively.”
UNT lost some key players from last season’s Conference USA championship team and is leaning heavily on point guard Javion Hamlet. He leads the Mean Green with an average of 12.4 points per game but has struggled at times against top competition.
Arkansas limited him to five points. He scored 14 points in UNT’s loss to Loyola Chicago but went just 5-for-17 from the field.
McCasland believes UNT has several talented players who can help the Mean Green pick up the pace offensively. Those players will have more opportunities once they show they can help UNT maintain its reputation as an elite defensive team.
“You are not going to play if you don’t guard,” McCasland said. “When you can stay on the floor defensively, now you can get more confident offensively. We recruited these guys for a reason. They are all great players. They just don’t know how we want to play.”
McCasland believes his team will continue to become more potent offensively as the season progresses due to a host of talented players, including Thomas Bell, Rubin Jones, Mardrez McBride, James Reese and Zachary Simmons.
“Our progression will move us toward a confidence offensively where we can have more guys playing,” McCasland said. “Between Thomas, Rubin, Drez, Reese and Zach, we can start to get more balanced scoring and playmaking.”
Women’s basketball Newcomers coming on for UNT
UNT knew that it would depend on a host of newcomers this season and saw several come through in the Mean Green’s two-game sweep of UAB to open Conference USA play.
Sophomore guard Quincy Noble continued to excel in her first season at UNT after transferring from New Mexico while averaging 21 points per game for the week.
Rochelle Lee scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds in the second game, while Tommisha Lampkin averaged eight points and four rebounds for the weekend.
Lampkin was named C-USA’s freshman of the week for her performance.
The performance of those players has UNT (5-2, 2-0 C-USA) feeling good about where it is heading into a Friday-Saturday series at UTSA.
“I knew our newcomers had the opportunity to make an impact,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “You use words like opportunity and potential. When you get the opportunity, you have to execute. They have been doing that.”
Mitchell was particularly pleased with Lampkin’s performance that earned her conference honors.
“I am excited for Tommisha,” Mitchell said. “Being named the freshman of the week will provide her even more motivation to keep working. She can be really good. It’s a matter of putting in the work.”
UNT could be back closer to full strength soon
UNT’s performance at UAB was all the more impressive considering the Mean Green were short-handed.
UNT was without Destiny Brooks, Destinee McDowell and Charlene Shepherd as the Mean Green continue to deal with coronavirus concerns and injuries.
Mitchell said UNT expects to have both Brooks and McDowell back this week for its series against UTSA.
Brooks started consecutive games and averaged 10 points per game in that span before missing UNT’s series with UAB. Shepherd is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
McDowell is still working her way back from an injury that limited her to playing in 14 games last season, when she averaged 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.