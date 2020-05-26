Wren Baker invited Eddie Sutton to take part in one of the biggest days of his life. He just wasn’t sure Oklahoma State’s basketball coach would be able to make it.
Baker served as one of Sutton’s assistants in the early 2000s and was getting married in Durant, Oklahoma, a three-hour drive from campus.
“I had told him I didn’t expect him to come, but of course inside I really hoped he’d be there because he was important in my life,” Baker said this week.
Sutton not only showed up, he arranged to fly down so he could bring his wife, Patsy, and several other Oklahoma State officials with him.
Baker thought back on that gesture this week following Sutton’s death on Saturday at the age of 84.
Baker planned to follow Sutton into coaching but eventually found his calling as an athletic director. He’s wrapping up his fourth school year as the AD at North Texas, where he’s putting to use the lessons he learned from Sutton.
“His greatest influence on me was as a person,” Baker said. “He meticulously wrote notes expressing his admiration, appreciation and gratitude to others. He always asked about your family and ended every phone call encouraging you to tell your family you loved them.
“He pushed you hard to ensure you got the most out of yourself. But he was just as concerned with making sure you were the best person you could be. He really understood that developing good people made it easier to develop good performers.”
Baker is one of several people Sutton influenced over the years, a group that includes players, fellow coaches and administrators.
Sutton became the first coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament and was a four-time national coach of the year. He won 806 games and was elected to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in April.
Baker was along for the ride for several of those wins, including Oklahoma State’s trip to the Final Four in 2004. He recalled Sutton as a masterful technician.
“I’ve never seen better in terms of understanding what pieces he needed and how they all fit together,” Baker said. “He really understood how to clearly define roles for everyone in the organization and sell you on fulfilling that role to the absolute best of your abilities.”
Those lessons are ones Baker has employed throughout his tenure as an athletic director. The approach is one that has helped him build UNT’s program.
UNT’s teams posted a combined 61.6 winning percentage in the 2018-19 school year, the highest mark for the program since 1978-79.
UNT’s athletic department marked another key milestone when it announced in December that it raised $4.6 million in 2018-19. That fundraising haul came on the heels of a record $8.9 million UNT raised in the fiscal year that ended in the fall of 2017.
Those funds have helped UNT continue to upgrade its athletic facilities. The Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor venue with a full-length football field, opened in the fall.
Baker credits Sutton for helping him get into college athletics in the first place. Baker was about to graduate from Southeastern Oklahoma State in 2001 and was looking for a job as a graduate assistant so that he could pursue his graduate degree.
Sutton was among hundreds of coaches Baker sent a letter to. Oklahoma State didn’t have an opening at the time, but Sutton offered a chance to meet.
Baker took Sutton up on the offer. When he arrived, Sutton was munching on some popcorn and took Baker into a staff meeting.
A position had opened on Sutton’s staff. Baker landed the job, his first step in a career in athletics that has taken him to heights he never envisioned.
“In athletics, you almost always have to have a connection to get an opportunity like that,” Baker said. “For some reason, he gave someone he didn’t know and had no connections with an opportunity of a lifetime. It completely changed my life.”
Baker’s stint at Oklahoma State led to opportunities in his hometown of Valliant, Oklahoma, where he served as a school principal/athletic director, and then at a series of colleges.
UNT gave Baker his first chance to run a Division I program in the summer of 2016.
Sutton was among the coaches who was quoted in the UNT’s press release announcing Baker’s arrival.
“He is one of the brightest and hardest working staff members I’ve had work for me,” Sutton said. “He was wonderful for us at OSU. Our coaches and players loved him. He will be a great ambassador for the university and community. He will be tireless in his pursuit for excellence.”
Baker attributes that drive largely to Sutton, a mentor who was always there for him, just like he was for so many others during his legendary career.
“He just had a special charisma,” Baker said. “I could go on for hours with stories and memories.”