Four members of the North Texas athletic department have tested positive for an active COVID-19 infection.
Of the four, three are members of UNT's staff. The fourth is a member of the football team.
A UNT official confirmed the figures to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday morning.
The school previously had three members of its football team test positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
UNT is testing its athletes and staff members as they return to campus. The school shut down its athletic facilities in March, when schools across the country shuttered their athletic programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT's athletic department formulated a plan to safely return its student-athletes and staff to campus during the shutdown that is based on testing and social distancing.
UNT is bringing its student-athletes and staff back in waves and is testing them when they arrive, beginning with its football team. UNT's football coaches and administrative staff arrived on June 3.
The first wave of approximately 30 football players arrived on June 8. A second group reported on June 15, while a third group reported Monday morning.
UNT's staff members all underwent a nasal swab test that detects active COVID-19 infections when they returned to campus.
The school's football players took blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies upon their return. The presence of antibodies indicates that a person has recovered from an infection or that they have been exposed to the virus.
Players who test positive for COVID-19 antibodies, are immediately given a follow-up nasal swab test and are isolated to prevent an infection from spreading.
UNT did not have any active COVID-19 infections as of June 15.
A UNT official said the school has conducted 78 antibody tests and 191 swab tests, including 104 swab tests that were administered Monday.
The results of the swab tests conducted Monday won't be back until later in the week.
UNT expanded its testing beyond its football team on Monday, when the school tested a few members of its women's basketball team.
UNT's testing procedure is part of its plans to prevent a COVID-19 infection from spreading.
The school is requiring people who enter athletic department facilities to go through a check-in procedure.
A member of UNT's staff checks the temperature of the person entering the facility and questions them about their health. Each person who completes the process receives a colored wristband when they complete the check-in. Wristband colors change daily to ensure that everyone participating in team activities has completed the process.
UNT has split its players into small groups and also set up four locker rooms and three weight rooms. Each group is assigned to one locker room and one weight room to minimize contact between players.
“You can’t completely eliminate risk, but we feel like we have put enough measures in place to provide a safe environment,” Jared Mosley, UNT’s associate vice president for athletics, said before the school began bringing athletes back to campus. Mosley played a key role in formulating UNT's plans to reopen its facilities.
Several schools have had members of their athletic departments test positive for COVID-19.
Houston allowed its football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball teams to return to campus June 1 and tested only athletes who showed symptoms or came from areas that had a high number of positive cases, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Houston was forced to suspend its workouts after six people tested positive for COVID-19.