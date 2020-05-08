UNT academic honors

North Texas had 195 students named to Conference USA's Commissioner's Honor Roll, including 53 who were named to the Commissioner’s Academic Medal list, this week.

North Texas athletes garnered a host of academic honors this week for their performance this school year.

UNT had 195 players in a variety of sports earn a spot on Conference USA's Commissioner's Honor Roll, including 53 who were named to the Academic Medal list.

Student-athletes who maintain a 3.0 GPA earn a spot on the honor roll. Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better earn a place on the academic medal list.

UNT's volleyball team, women's golf team and tennis team all had 100% of their roster on the honor roll. 

The UNT women's cross country team had seven of its members earn academic medals, while the soccer team had six. 

The 53 student-athletes UNT had earn academic medals this year is an increase of 17 from the same time last year. 

