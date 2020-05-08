North Texas athletes garnered a host of academic honors this week for their performance this school year.
UNT had 195 players in a variety of sports earn a spot on Conference USA's Commissioner's Honor Roll, including 53 who were named to the Academic Medal list.
Student-athletes who maintain a 3.0 GPA earn a spot on the honor roll. Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better earn a place on the academic medal list.
UNT's volleyball team, women's golf team and tennis team all had 100% of their roster on the honor roll.
The UNT women's cross country team had seven of its members earn academic medals, while the soccer team had six.
The 53 student-athletes UNT had earn academic medals this year is an increase of 17 from the same time last year.