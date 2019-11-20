North Texas announced the addition of Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones on Wednesday.
Jones signed his letter of intent earlier this fall. He committed to UNT in late August.
"Rubin is an extremely versatile guard on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor," UNT coach Grant McCasland said in a statement announcing the addition of Jones. "His basketball IQ, ability to score and also make plays for others is what has us excited about his future here at North Texas. He comes from a great family and is an outstanding young man that will fit in well with our program."
Jones is rated No. 16 on TexasHoops.com's list of the top players in the state in the class of 2020.
The 6-4 guard cited his relationship with first-year UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer as a key factor in his decision when he committed to the Mean Green.
Braeuer came to UNT from the College of Charleston and recruited Jones for several months before joining the Mean Green's staff.
“I have the best relationship with the coaching staff at North Texas among the schools that recruited me, and their style of play fits me,” Jones said. “I like to play up-tempo.”
Jones helped lead Yates to the state semifinals as a junior. He finished with 35 points in a win over Houston Madison earlier this week.
Jones was offered a scholarship by more than a half dozen schools and cut his list to UNT, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa before committing to the Mean Green. He was also offered a scholarship by UTEP.
UNT has won at least 20 games in back-to-back seasons under McCasland and is 2-3 this year heading into its final two games in the Jamaica Classic this weekend.
UNT will face Rhode Island on Friday and Utah State on Sunday.