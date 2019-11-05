North Texas has traveled to a host of locations that have served as pit stops on the way to the NCAA women’s soccer tournament over the years.
The Mean Green have won conference tournaments in Norfolk, Virginia; Boca Raton, Florida, and Miami, too.
UNT has won six conference tournaments in all in coach John Hedlund’s first 24 seasons and will try to make it seven this week in one place the Mean Green have never won a conference tournament.
That would be Denton.
UNT has never had that opportunity. Their first chance will come when the Conference USA tournament begins on Wednesday at the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
This is UNT’s first season in its new venue.
“We have never hosted because we never had the facility to do it,” Hedlund said. “It will be good for us. The girls are pretty excited. Their family and friends will get to come out and enjoy the atmosphere.”
UNT (12-5-1) is the two-time defending champion and the No. 2 seed this year. The Mean Green will face No. 7 UTEP in a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday.
Eight teams qualify for the tournament that will continue with the semifinals on Friday and the championship match at noon on Sunday.
The Mean Green enter the event with a perfect 9-0 record in home matches this season. UNT hasn’t lost a home conference match since 2008. Their NCAA record streak sits at 54, while their home field winning streak sits at 27 matches.
“We take home games very seriously,” UNT midfielder Logan Bruffett said. “We haven’t lost a home conference game in eight or nine years. And it’s not just a conference game, it’s the tournament. We don’t want anyone else winning on our field.”
UNT will need to win three matches in five days to keep its streak going for another year. That might not be easy, especially if the tournament plays out as expected.
The Mean Green fell to Florida Atlantic 1-0 on Oct. 25. The Owls won the C-USA regular season title with an 8-1-1 mark and 25 points in conference play.
UNT finished second in the conference standings at 7-2-1 for 22 points.
“They’re a very solid team,” Hedlund said of FAU. “We are the two best teams in the conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if that is the final.”
That wouldn’t bother UNT’s players.
“I hope we see them again,” Bruffett said. “I would love to have them play on our field like we had to play on theirs.”
UNT knows it can lean on its defense as it looks to reach that goal. UNT has allowed just two goals in C-USA play.
The challenge will be getting its offense on track. UNT’s losses have typically come in games it couldn’t find the net.
The Mean Green battled Rice to a scoreless draw in their regular season finale in addition to failing to score in their loss to FAU.
UNT is hoping playing at home will help get its offense back on track.
“It gives us a little bit of an advantage to be at home,” UNT forward Berklee Peters said. “It hasn’t gone as planned away from home. We will have our friends and family here along with some of the students.”
That added support has helped the Mean Green over the years.
Hedlund believes UNT will have a good chance to win a seventh conference tournament and head back to the NCAA tournament for the third straight season if it can get its offense on track.
“I have the defense to win it,” Hedlund said. “The stats show that. We have only given up two goals in conference. If we finish our opportunities, we will move on through.”