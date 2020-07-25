North Texas usually stays close to home when it comes to recruiting. That trend continued to change on Saturday, when Ikaika Ragsdale committed to the Mean Green.
Ragsdale plays for Bishop Gorman, a private school power in Nevada. The running back announced his decision on his Twitter account:
I AM 100% COMMITTED 🦅💚 #GMG pic.twitter.com/tAD8hMd2sZ— Ikaika Ragsdale (@IkaikaRagsdale) July 25, 2020
Ragsdale thanked, God, family, friends and his coaches before announcing his commitment.
"After praying and talking with my parents, I am blessed to say I AM COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS!!!"
Ragsdale later confirmed his decision to the Denton Record-Chronicle via text message.
National power Oregon and Arizona, another Power Five program, were among the schools that offered Ragsdale a scholarship.
Ragsdale is joining UNT's program as a blueshirt, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Record-Chronicle. He will join the team for the start of fall practice. His scholarship will be backdated to the 2021 class.
Ragsdale played in the Polynesian Bowl, an event for high school players of Polynesian heritage earlier this year. Some of the top high school players in the country participated, including linebacker Justin Flowe and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, two of the top 10 recruits in the Class of 2020.
Recruiting website 247Sports ranks Ragsdale as a three-star prospect and the lists him at No. 89 on its rundown of the top running backs in the 2020 class.
UNT has yet to announce the addition of Ragsdale, who is the second player the Mean Green have added from Nevada in its 2020 class. UNT previously signed Jonathan Pickett, a defensive end from Desert Pines.
UNT has three out-of-state prospects in its 2021 class, including Robert Johnson, a defensive back from Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in Tennessee.
The Mean Green have a history of adding players late in the summer to bolster their roster. Ragsdale is UNT's third summer addition this year, joining former Ryan cornerback Jordan Rucker and former Kentucky quarterback Amani Gilmore. Rucker transferred in from Purdue.
UNT's 2020 recruiting class moved up to No. 2 among Conference USA programs with the addition of Ragsdale, according to 247Sports. UNT jumped past Charlotte and now sits behind defending conference champion Florida Atlantic.
Running back is one of the deepest positions on UNT's roster.
Tre Siggers emerged as one of the Mean Green's top offensive weapons last season when he rushed for 853 yards and six touchdowns on his way to earning honorable mention All-C-USA honors. DeAndre Torrey added 380 yards and two touchdowns.
Both are set to return this fall, when Torrey will be a senior and Siggers a junior. UNT also has two highly regarded running backs waiting in the wings in redshirt freshman Oscar Adaway III and freshman Isaiah Johnson.
UNT will look to that core of running backs to help bolster its offense as it tries to bounce back from a 4-8 season last fall. The Mean Green lost record-setting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation and could look to lean on their running game.
Ragsdale committed Saturday and joined UNT's stable of running backs who appear as if they could lead the way for the Mean Green offensively in 2020.