There are plenty of questions North Texas will try to address once the offseason (whatever that ends up looking like) gets underway in college football.
Who will replace Mason Fine at quarterback?
Will UNT be a trainwreck offensively without Fine, as was the case at times over the last two seasons?
Will the Mean Green's defense improve under new coordinator Clint Bowen?
Those are all important issues to ponder, but the overriding question is this: Can UNT make it back to a bowl game?
UNT had a three-year bowl run going under Seth Littrell before the Mean Green experienced one of those seasons in which everything went wrong. UNT finished 4-8 in 2019.
We won't know for sure what UNT will look like until games start being played, but there are always projections out there. And that brings us to College Football News and its early 2020 Group of Five bowl projections.
Here what the site has for Conference USA:
College Football News Bowl projections
|Bowl
|Matchup
|Bahamas Bowl
|Southern Miss vs. Northern Illinios
|Boca Raton
|Temple vs. Marshall
|Myrtle Beach
|UAB vs. Georgia Southern
|New Orleans
|Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State
|Hawaii
|Western Kentucky vs. Hawaii
|Frisco
|Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming
You'll notice one team's conspicuous absence.
That's not a surprise. UNT struggled last season and lost one of the greatest players in program history in Fine. The Oklahoma native threw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns in his career.
The Mean Green also lost arguably their best player on defense in defensive end LaDarius Hamilton.
UNT's hopes to get back on track rest largely on a couple of key factors.
First off, UNT has recruited well the last couple of years, at least if one judges by the rankings. UNT has the No. 1-ranked class in C-USA for 2020, although one could make the argument that Florida Atlantic had the better overall group when one counts in a host of transfers. Wide receivers T.J. Chase (Clemson) and Aaron Young (Duke) will both be eligible this season.
UNT also revamped its coaching staff. Bowen is one of five new coaches on the staff. Littrell is expected to take over calling plays this fall.
The question is if that is enough to help UNT overcome the loss of Fine and several other key players, not to mention a tough schedule.
UNT has a body-bag/opportunity game (depending on the way one looks at it) at Texas A&M this year, along with a game against SMU. The Mustangs return the key players from a team that beat UNT 49-27 last season.
UNT will also travel to Houston in nonconference play. The Cougars were in a state of chaos last season and still beat UNT 46-25.
It's pretty easy to see why a national website is projecting UNT to fall short of the old Dan McCarney "hit six" goal of winning six games to become bowl eligible.
If there is one factor that will play in UNT's favor it is that no one on a national level is expecting much.
Vegas set the over-under for UNT at 5 1/2 wins.
The over-under win total for North Texas for the 2020 season is 5 1/2. That's an intriguing number. UNT hits the over, it's back in the postseason. Under and the Mean Green are sitting at home in bowl season. pic.twitter.com/GtSJCKmavF— Brett Vito (@brettvito) April 6, 2020
Littrell's teams tend to fare well when they are doubted.
No one thought UNT would get to a bowl game in Littrell's debut season in 2016. The idea that the Mean Green would win at Arkansas in 2018 was out there as well.
UNT reached both goals.
College Football News' bowl projections are just one indication that UNT is back in an underdog role again this season.