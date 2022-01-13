Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 11:37 pm
Argyle's Sheridan Wilson (72) was recent played in the Under Armor All-American game in Orlando, Florida.
Fortunately for Sheridan Wilson, Texas Tech is an Under Armor school.
Wilson, an Argyle offensive lineman who signed with the Red Raiders last month, recently brought home a sizable load of Under Armor gear from Orlando, Florida.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior played Under Armor All-American game, where he teamed up with many of the top high school seniors in the country.
The Jan. 2 game was aired on ESPN, which added a much different dynamic than your typical all-star gathering.
"I thought it might be laid back, but nobody wanted to get embarrassed," Wilson said. "Egos kick in, so kids wanted to go hard."
Wilson, who represented his tradition-rich Class 4A school on a major stage, went hard, too.
Wilson, a member of Team Legends, which fell to Team Icons 23-17 at Camping World Stadium, made the move to center and was a starter.
He enjoyed mixing it up with some of the country's most physically imposing defensive lineman, a precursor for his time in Lubbock.
"It was an honor to play against the best in the nation, and I loved representing Argyle out there," Wilson said. "Everyone out there was a top dawg at their school."
Wilson, brother of Oklahoma State offensive lineman Preston Wilson, is a two-time 4A Division I District 7 Offensive Lineman of the Year.
When he enrolls at Texas Tech this summer, he will be reunited with former Argyle offensive lineman Jack Tucker and Blake Spence. Cole Kirkpatrick, a former Argyle receiver, is also on the team.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.