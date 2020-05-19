After nearly two months on the sidelines, high school athletes may finally get a chance to resume organized activities in some capacity.
In a memo sent to coaches on Tuesday morning, the UIL said it has been working with state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength and conditioning programs on June 8. The UIL reiterated the same message in a tweet from its official Twitter account.
The memo did not detail specifics of the plan, but said when the UIL had more information, it would, “release them to schools to allow time to plan and prepare for bringing students back to campus for these purposes.” The UIL said it hopes to have those details released later this week.
High school athletics have been put on hold since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 17, the UIL announced it was canceling all remaining spring activities and state championships due to coronavirus.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a press release at the time. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
Tuesday’s news comes on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Monday regarding the next wave of reopenings to restart the Texas economy.
In addition to restaurants now being able to operate at 50% capacity, Monday was the first day that gyms were allowed to reopen with restrictions. On May 31, Abbott will permit youth summer camps to reopen, as well as letting certain professional sports to resume without spectators.
While there are still details to be sorted out, Abbott and the UIL’s latest move gives a glimmer of hope to athletes who participate in fall sports like football, volleyball and cross country.