The UIL’s medical advisory committee unanimously passed a motion on Friday morning requiring students who test positive for COVID-19 to be cleared by a physician before returning to extracurricular activities, including athletics.
Prior to Friday’s meeting, there was not a protocol in place by the UIL that detailed how positive cases among students would be handled.
Earlier this summer, the Denton area had four positive COVID-19 cases tied to athletic programs. In mid-June, a member of Braswell’s volleyball program tested positive for the virus. A student-athlete at Krum also tested positive, as well as a member of Denton’s football program.
A parent of a Sanger student-athlete also contracted the virus.
Sanger and Krum suspended all summer workouts for two weeks, while Braswell and Denton suspended them indefinitely.
In the UIL’s virtual meeting on Friday morning, it did not list requirements for school districts or teams to shut down in-person instruction if there is a positive case.
Argyle volleyball coach Megan DeGroot said on Wednesday that she believes specific decisions about virus cases will ultimately come down to each school’s administration.