After announcing its plan for fall sports on Tuesday, the UIL has now made changes to the 2020-2021 basketball season.
The most notable modification was limiting the number of games to a maximum of 27.
Teams typically play upwards of 30 games in a season, and schools that make deep runs in the playoffs could play 40 or more.
The Argyle girls basketball team, which lost in overtime of the Class 4A title game to Fairfield last season, went 33-7 and played 40 games.
In addition to putting a cap on the number of games a team can play, the UIL also prohibited tournaments and showcases. The ban includes the region tournament.
Many teams play in several different tournaments before the New Year to prepare for district play. Guyer and Ponder's boys basketball teams frequently participate in the Whataburger Tournament the week after Christmas, one of the most competitive in the state.
The UIL's new guidelines will allow for teams to play three games during a calendar week.
When school is in session, the second and third game must be played outside the school week. This opens the door for the possibility of schools playing games on the weekend.
The UIL will also not allow more than four teams to gather at one site for scrimmages.
Basketball was one of the sports hit hardest last season by the UIL's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While girls basketball completed its state championships, the boys basketball season was halted in the middle of the state tournament.
No boys state title games were played.
Argyle — which was slated to play its Class 4A semifinal game the day after the UIL postponed the state tournament — was recognized at a virtual ceremony in early June along with the other three 4A state tournament qualifiers.