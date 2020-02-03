NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Just like everyone else, Ryan head coach Dave Henigan and Denton’s Billy Miller had a few ideas on where they might end up heading into Monday’s UIL Realignment Day. But neither saw this one coming.
Denton’s two oldest schools will both be in a nine-team football district for the next two years. Each also makes the jump from Region I to Region II. Ryan and Denton join Frisco Lone Star, The Colony, Frisco Independence, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland to form the new District 5-5A Division I.
“That was the least viable option, in my opinion,” Miller said of getting lumped with the Frisco schools. “I thought there were so many other options, and everything I looked at, there wasn’t that indication.
“To be honest, I never thought we’d be out of Region I, either. But both of those didn’t happen.”
Neither coach was complaining. The switch to Region II means competition will be fierce in the earlier rounds of the playoffs, but both programs are guaranteed to be battle tested should they earn a spot. Of the nine teams, only Denton, Heritage and Centennial missed the playoffs in 2019. Three of the six remaining teams that did make the postseason went at least three rounds deep. Ryan was a state finalist, losing to Alvin Shadow Creek in the state title game. Lone Star lost to Ryan a round earlier in the state semifinals, and Frisco Independence was a region semifinalist.
The Colony, Frisco Reedy and Frisco Wakeland all lost in the first round.
Ryan and Denton’s previous district (4-5A Division I) featured Carrollton’s Newman Smith, R.L. Turner, and Creekview along with Birdville, Grapevine and Colleyville Heritage.
“Absolutely, this is a tough district,” Henigan said. His team has won five straight district titles. “Lone Star is a great program, and Independence made it to the third or fourth round. The Colony gave Lone Star all it could handle last year, and Reedy has been good in the past, too, along with Denton. It presents a tremendous challenge from day one.”
While no one outside the UIL saw Denton ISD ending up in a nine-team district, it did lighten the burden of their nondistrict schedules. Ryan came into the day prepared to find four preseason opponents but only had to fill two of those spots once the dust settled. The Raiders will face South Oak Cliff in Week 1. The original plan was to play Lancaster in Week 2, but the Tigers dropped the game later that morning.
Denton will face Lake Dallas and Saginaw Chisholm Trail.
“We’re happy to get this done,” Miller said. “We understand what our district looks like now, and it’s time to go to work.”