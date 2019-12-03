The UIL released cutoff enrollment numbers for each classification on Tuesday morning as schools prepare for the biennial realignment process.
Many Denton-area schools will stand pat, but one Denton ISD school will be making a big jump.
Braswell, which opened in Aug. 2016 and is currently in its fourth year, will be moving from Class 5A to Class 6A. The school turned in an enrollment of 2,345 students.
"I had a pretty good idea [we were moving up] when we did the snapshot number in October," Braswell head football coach and athletic coordinator Cody Moore said. "We've known this for awhile. It's going to be challenging, but I think that's the good thing about it."
The cutoff for 6A was 2,220 and above. Braswell competed in 5A Division II in football this past season, finishing 9-3 overall.
The Bengals won a share of their first district title and went on to win their first playoff game before bowing out in the second round.
"I've spent the majority of my career at [the 6A] level," Moore said. "I'm excited to get back to that level and see what we can do. I think our kids are going to feel the same way. It is going to present a new set of challenges, but I like where our program is at."
Braswell will likely now be paired in a district with Guyer, which is competing in the 6A Division II Region I final on Saturday. Guyer turned in an enrollment of 2,639 students, the largest in Denton ISD.
Ryan will remain in 5A, coming in just under the 5A cutoff of 2,219. The school submitted an enrollment figure of 2,116.5.
Denton is also slated to to remain in 5A with an enrollment of 2,049, the smallest in Denton ISD.
Elsewhere across the area, Lake Dallas, Argyle, Aubrey, Sanger, Krum, Pilot Point and Ponder will stay in their current respective classifications.
Lake Dallas, which has an enrollment of 1,305, will compete in 5A Division II in football. Lake Dallas' enrollment was only 95 students above the 4A cutoff of 1,210.
Argyle will stay in 4A with an enrollment of 1,051. The Eagles will continue to compete in Division I for football.
Sanger will drop from 4A Division I to 4A Division II in football after submitting an enrollment of 776. Aubrey and Krum will also be in 4A Division II, with enrollments of 735 and 635, respectively.
Krum came in just over the 3A cutoff, which was 514.
Pilot Point and Ponder rounded out area schools, and each will remain in 3A. Pilot Point turned in an enrollment of 425, while Ponder submitted 450.
The 2020-2022 district alignments for football, volleyball and basketball will be released on Feb. 3, 2020.