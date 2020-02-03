NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — Argyle coach Todd Rodgers wasn’t expecting this change, but he’s been in the coaching business long enough to where it didn’t surprise him.
The back-to-back region finalists were thrown into a very different district during Monday morning’s UIL Realignment announcement, but it was not the competition that scared Rodgers — it was the travel.
Along with Argyle, the new District 7-4A Division I consists of Anna, Carollton Ranchview, Kaufman, Melissa, Paris and Terrell. Only Ranchview is less than 50 miles away, while Kaufman and Terrell are over 70 miles of travel and Paris sits over 120 miles away.
“It is what it is and you really have no say in it,” Rodgers said. “We know there will be strenuous travel because we have to go across the metroplex in the heart of traffic. It doesn’t make sense to me how they can put us in a region one district against the same people, but I just had it rationalized, but that doesn’t mean I’m right.
“I’ll get over the shock of it and move on.”
The football side of the district is similar for the Eagles as they will once again enter the year as the favorites to take the district title. Argyle still needs two more games in weeks two and four to round out its non-district schedule, but it took Rodgers a week last year to get it finished.
Meanwhile, the other three 4A teams in the area, Krum, Aubrey, and Sanger moved into the same district as Sanger dropped down from Division I to Division II. The new District 4-4A consists of only five teams in Aubrey, Sanger, Krum, Celina and Van Alstyne.
Sanger coach Rocky Smart was elated with the change and looks forward to the fresh competition for his team.
“It’s awesome to drop down a level and have the numbers a lot better for us this time around,” Smart said. “All of the programs are on different levels from last year and it’s going to be an extremely competitive district and we just hope to be in the mix in November.”
Krum had similar struggles to Sanger in 2019, and will also be looking for a playoff appearance in the five-team district.
Coming off of a second-round playoff appearance, Aubrey will take aim at a district title in the new district after the departure of Iowa Park and Graham, the Chaparrals two district losses last year.
It will be the first time in six years under coach Keith Ivy that Aubrey will face Sanger, which is Ivy’s alma mater.
“The biggest thing is going down to a five-team district, that’s pretty rare for us,” Ivy said. “We get to start up our rivalry game aginst Celina again too, so that’ll be fun. It’ll be a very competitive district from top to bottom and we’re excited to play some new schools.”
In 3A, Pilot Point and Ponder did not see any changes in their district as District 4-3A Division I still consists of Pilot Point, Ponder, Brock, Whitesboro, Boyd, Paradise and Bowie.