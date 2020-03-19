In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, the UIL announced an extension on its suspension of all UIL sanctioned activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new suspension will last until at least May 4 and comes less than a week after the UIL announced its first suspension that was slated to last until March 29. All practices, contests, workouts and rehearsals will remain suspended until further notice.
Before May 4, the UIL said it will allow its member schools a, “reasonable acclimatization period,” for rehearsals and practices to occur.
Nearly every spring sport, including softball, baseball, track and field, tennis and golf, remain in limbo. Boys basketball also remains unfinished.
At this time, the earliest date games and contests can resume is May 4.
The UIL indefinitely suspended the boys basketball state tournament last Thursday after completing Class A and 3A semifinals. Argyle was scheduled to play in the Class 4A semifinal against Stafford last Friday.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in the release. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
The UIL issued a revised calendar last week for spring sports, including new playoff dates for soccer that pushed the bi-district round of the playoffs back to April 14. The state tournament was scheduled to conclude May 2.
Now, none of that will happen.
Spring football practice also remains in question, as do the seasons of so many teams in the Denton area.
“It is uncharted territory,” Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence said on March 13. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything quite like this, but I’m proud we’re taking steps to protect everybody. I’m in full agreement with what we’re doing.
“We are committed, and the UIL is committed, to doing everything we can [to resume play] when we think it’s safe for them to continue playing. Again, I don’t know how long that will be. We’ll have to evaluate that daily and weekly.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday that, among many other things, temporarily closes schools.
The order goes into effect at midnight Friday and lasts through midnight on April 3.