Denton-area athletes still have a glimmer of hope that they will get to complete their season in some fashion after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sports world to a standstill.
In a video conference on Sunday morning, the UIL’s medical advisory committee met to discuss a host of topics, including COVID-19.
UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said during the meeting that the UIL has plans in place that would allow them to complete state championship activities, should the opportunity present itself.
“We will communicate very quickly with schools what those plans include [and] what all the various deadlines will be,” Harrison said. “But at the moment, all UIL activities are suspended.”
The UIL’s first suspension was slated to last from March 16-29, but that was quickly amended to extend through May 4. Last Friday, the UIL amended its suspension again, suspending all activities until further notice.
Last Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing all schools through May 4.
Harrison said if school does resume, there would be an acclimatization period before competition got underway.
“We don’t know what those students have been doing in terms of physical activity during this part of the suspended school time,” Harrison said. “We know we are going to provide an acclimatization period of some sort. Until we have more information about when schools may or may not be in session, it’s difficult for us to make any sort of final plans.”
While in-person practices and workouts are currently not allowed, the UIL is allowing coaches to provide instruction by remote means.
The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent suspension of UIL activities has affected a handful of sports, including baseball, softball, track and field, soccer, golf and tennis, among others.
Boys basketball also has not finished its season. The UIL indefinitely postponed the state tournament last month after Class A and 3A semifinal games were completed.
Argyle was scheduled to play in the Class 4A semifinal but never got the chance.
The UIL does not know if school will resume this year, but Harrison said they will be ready one way or another.
“We will continue to stay in touch with the state legislature and the governor, the commissioner of education, all of those entities that come to bear on decisions about schools closure,” Harrison said. “We’re ready to pivot this way or that, as needed, once we have more information from those agencies.”