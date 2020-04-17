Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from the UIL that it has canceled all remaining spring activities and state championships.
After more than a month of agonizing waiting to see if they could resume their seasons this spring, Denton-area players and coaches finally got their answer.
In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the UIL announced that all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships were canceled. The move came hours after Gov. Greg Abbott closed schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in the release. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”
The cancellation affects baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, track and field, golf, tennis and many other sports.
Boys basketball teams also did not complete their seasons. The UIL halted the state tournament after Class 1A and 3A semifinals.
Argyle was slated to compete in the Class 4A semifinal against Stafford but never got the chance.
Abbott’s previous executive order to close schools ran through May 4, which opened the door for the UIL to resume the spring sports season.
The UIL had previously stated they were committed to finishing state championship activities, if possible.
In a videoconference on April 5, UIL deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said the UIL had several contingency plans in place and were, “ready to pivot this way or that.”
Practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.
“I am grateful to the UIL staff for their leadership and dedication to students,” UIL Legislative Council Chair Curtis Rhodes said in the release. “Together we will get through this, and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities.”