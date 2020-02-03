The Braswell Bengals, coming off the 2019 football season where they made their first playoff appearance and finished the season with a 9-3 record, will join the Guyer Wildcats as a member of District 5-6A in the 2020-21 football campaign.
The University Interscholastic League announced its biennial realignment Monday morning. Braswell and 2019 6A Division 2 state-runnerup Guyer will be joined by Allen, Little El, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper to make up District 5-6A.
The Class 5A Division I 2019 state-runnerup Ryan Raiders and Denton Broncos will be part of the nine-team District 5-5A Division i in 2020-21. Competing in District 5-5A D1 with the Broncos and Raiders will be Frisco Centennial, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Independence, Frisco Lone Star, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Wakeland and The Colony.
The Lake Dallas Falcons will be competing in District 7-5A Division 2 with Denison, Frisco, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Memorial, Lucas Lovejoy, Princeton and Prosper Rock Hill.
The Argyle Eagles will be joined by Anna, Carrollton Ranchview, Kaufman, Melissa, Paris and Terrell to make up district 7-4A Division 1.
In Class 4A Division 2, Aubrey, Celina, Krum, Sanger and Van Alstyne will make up District 4-4A Division 2.
The Pilot Point Bearcats and Ponder Lions will be part of District 4-3A Division 1 along with Bowie, Boyd, Brock, Paradise and Whitesboro.
UIL Football Alignment 2020-21
For volleyball, basketball and all the spring sports, Guyer and Braswell will also compete in District 5-6A with Allen, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper.
Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas will be part of District 6-5A for volleyball, basketball and the spring sports. Joining them will be Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Birdville, Richland, Norhtwest and Saginaw.
The Argyle Eagles and Krum Bobcats will compete in District 7-4A with Bridgeport, Decatur, Lake worth, Castleberry and Springtown. Aubrey and Sanger will be part of District 9-4A with Anna, Celina, Gainesville, Melissa and Van Alstyne.
Pilot Point and Ponder will make up District 10-3A with Boyd, Callisburg, Paradise, S&S Consolidated, Valley View and Whitesboro.