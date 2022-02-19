Final: North Texas 58, UAB 57
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 20-4 overall and 13-1 in Conference USA play with a thrilling win over UAB that gave the Mean Green a tight grip on the race for the Conference USA regular season title.
UAB was the only team that looked like it had a chance to run UNT down. The Blazers are now 10-4 after splitting the season series with the Mean Green.
UNT has now won 12 straight since falling to UAB back on Jan. 6.
Now what?: The Mean Green will return home from one of their tougher road trips of the season off wins over UAB and Florida Atlantic, two of the top teams in C-USA.
UNT will host Southern Miss on Thursday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Say what?:
“You put in so much work before you get to this moment. It's just a blessing to be able to make that shot and take that shot. Coach Mac believes in me and I am thankful for it."
-- Tylor Perry, UNT guard on his latest game-winning 3 and the faith coach Grant McCasland has in him.
Star of the day: Perry came up huge for the Mean Green yet again in their win over UAB. The junior guard scored 25 points and was remarkably efficient considering the difficulty of the shots he took.
Perry came up with an 8-of-14 performance from the field and hit six of his nine shots from 3-point range. Two of those 3s came in the final 23 seconds, including the game-winner.
Our take: Perry is quickly carving out a legacy as one of the best clutch performers in the recent history of UNT athletics.
The JUCO guard hit a game-winning 3 to lift UNT past Louisiana Tech earlier this season. He came up with two more clutch 3s, including the game-winner against UAB.
UNT got Perry the ball on the wing while trailing 57-55 in the closing seconds. He pulled up and drilled a deep 3 over UAB 7-footer Trey Jemison.
The Mean Green wouldn't have been in position to have an opportunity in the closing seconds had it not been for Perry.
UAB was up 56-52 after Jordan Walker hit a free throw with 1:11 left. Perry made it a one-possession game with a 3 with 23 seconds left.
The Blazers were terrible at the line late and opened the door for UNT by missing a couple of free throws. Tavin Lovin missed from the line with 20 seconds left.
The Blazers got a second chance when KJ Buffen rebounded the miss. He made just one of his two attempts with 18 seconds left to put UNT up 57-55.
UNT could have gone for the tie but got the ball to Perry. He took a contested 3 that would have been a bad shot for anyone else. Perry has shown over and over again that he can make those types of shots.
He came through again for the Mean Green, who moved a whole lot closer to winning a C-USA title for a third straight season.
UNT won the regular season title two years ago before winning the conference tournament last season.
Another clutch shot from Perry strengthened the Mean Green's case for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament should it not win the C-USA tournament.
The league is typically a one-bid conference. UNT was sitting at No. 41 in the NCAA's NET rankings heading into the day and will likely rise when they are updated after beating at UAB team that was at No. 46.