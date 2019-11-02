SAN ANGELO— Less than 24 hours after a grueling five-set match, Texas Woman’s Volleyball visited Angelo State on Saturday, falling to the Rambelles, 3-0.
“Our kids played really tough today,” head coach Jeff Huebner said. “Addison Mulroney had a great match for us and hit her season high for efficiency,” he added. “I thought that Kori James played really solid in her first full match. Bailey Wozniak set really well and did a good job being and efficient point scorer for us as well.”
Mulroney led the Pioneers with 10 kills and a .450 hitting percentage, as Wozniak added eight assists and five kills.
In the opening set, the Pioneers jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, only to fall 25-19. Unfortunately, the Pioneers could not reverse their fortunes, falling 25-18 in each of the next two sets.
“Our team is tough,” Huebner said. “After today, we have some new tools in our tool belt, and look forward to playing Midwestern State.”
Next weekend, the Pioneers and Mustangs will play in a home and home starting on Friday. TWU will visit Midwestern State before hosting the Mustangs the following afternoon.