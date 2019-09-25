The TWU Pioneers have shown flashes of brilliance early in the 2019 season.
However, the inability to sustain high-level play has hampered TWU early in the season. After winning three straight matches Sept. 7-13, the Pioneers have dropped four of the last five, dropping their record to 5-6 and 1-1 in the Lone Star Conference.
“We’ve got a little bit of inconsistency going on right now,” TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. “We have places where we really need to focus and improve, and some of our youth is showing.”
During the last seven days, TWU split its first two conference matches with a loss to Arkansas-Fort Smith and a win at Cameron. On Tuesday, Dallas Baptist defeated the Pioneers 3-1.
Huebner credits the lack of experience on the Pioneers’ roster as one of the reasons why TWU’s season has been such a rollercoaster early on.
“We have a lot of very young players who are learning how to play their positions while they are in matches,” Huebner said. “I think we need our older players to make better decisions with the ball, and we’re looking forward to them returning to form here quickly.”
Trixie Oche, who was named to the Pioneer Invitational All-Tournament team earlier in the year, led the Pioneers with 10 kills in the loss to Dallas Baptist. Courtney Noel led the way for TWU in the two LSC matches, totaling a team-high 27 kills while Katy Ranes continued her stellar play with 77 assists last week.
Huebner believes TWU is close to contending with the best in the LSC, but the Pioneers need to mature quickly as they creep closer to the heart of their conference schedule.
“When we execute our skills, we’re really talented,” Huebner said. “I think that’s the most frustrating thing and exciting thing as a coach. We’ve got the right people as long as we can get it organized.”
TWU returns to Kitty Magee Arena this week for two home matches. The Pioneers will play UT Tyler on Friday before turning around to host No. 20 Texas A&M Commerce on Saturday during TWU family weekend.
Soccer: TWU goes 1-1 in Washington
TWU entered last weekend knowing the road trip to Bellingham, Wash., would be one of the toughest stretches of the entire season.
That proved to be the case, as the Pioneers dropped their first match of the season in a 2-0 loss to No. 9 Western Washington on Thursday.
TWU started off slow against Western Washington, totaling just one shot in the first half while allowing two goals in the opening 53 minutes of the game. The Pioneers had only allowed one goal in the previous three games.
“In the first half, we started slow and really dug ourselves in a hole,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. “Then we came out in the second half with a different mentality and figured out what we needed to change for the second half. As a coach, if I had to do that game again, I would probably do a few things different.
“With that being said, they’re a quality team. They’re less than 3 years away from winning a national championship. They have some really good players.”
Despite the loss, goalkeeper Daniela Marin saved a season-high 12 shots against the Vikings.
Two days later, the Pioneers defeated Concordia Portland 2-1 in a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
TWU surrendered the first goal of the match early in the second half. Just four minutes later, Pioneer midfielder Jazmine Navarro scored her first goal of the season to knot the score at 1-1.
As the clock wound down, the match looked as if it would be heading to overtime. But TWU sophomore forward Riley Sutton delivered the game-winning goal with less than five minutes to play to push TWU past one of the top teams in the West Region.
“Riley and Jazmine are very huge components to our attacking threat,” Abouzar said. “It wasn’t out of the norm for them to score because they’ve been knocking on the door all season long. They’ve created quality chances for themselves and others all season, so it was fitting for them to finally get rewarded by putting one in the back of the net.”
The Pioneers begin Lone Star Conference play this week with two matches at Pioneer Soccer Park. Thursday night’s matchup against Midwestern State will start at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s meeting with Oklahoma Christian will kick off at 3 p.m.