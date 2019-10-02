The TWU Pioneers are no strangers to close games early in the 2019 season.
TWU (6-1, 2-0 in LSC) has scored the game-winning goal in the final 15 minutes in four of its first seven matches.
The Pioneers’ latest dramatic victory came last Thursday in a 1-0 win over rival Midwestern State at Pioneer Soccer Park. The Pioneers outshot Midwestern State 13-4 but didn’t cash in until Abigail Martinez netted her second goal of the season with just six minutes remaining to defeat the Mustangs.
“We were knocking on the door the entire game,” TWU coach Babek Abouzar said. “We hit the post and had some other great opportunities that we couldn’t capitalize on. But late in the game, we were still doing the right things to give us the opportunities to finish, and I’m glad we finished it off.”
Abouzar said the teams’ similar styles of play present a challenge each time the two squads square off.
“I just think winning these close games have shown our resiliency,” Abouzar said. “We’re playing the full 90 minutes every game.”
After the win over Midwestern, Abouzar said the Pioneers quickly shifted their focus to Saturday’s home match against Oklahoma Christian.
TWU jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Eagles just 21 minutes into the match thanks to two goals from senior forward Haley Ward. During the second half, Oklahoma-native Keely Chapman cashed in on her first two goals of the season to give the Pioneers a convincing 4-0 victory.
“We knew the importance of rebounding to play Oklahoma Christian because three points in conference against anybody is huge,” Abouzar said. “We continued to create chances on Saturday like we did on Thursday, but the difference was that we were able to finish plays against Oklahoma Christian.”
The Pioneers will travel to West Texas this weekend for two LSC matches against Lubbock Christian and Texas-Permian Basin.
Volleyball: Pioneers maturity begins taking form
After a demoralizing loss to Dallas Baptist on Sept. 24, TWU coach Jeff Huebner and his squad showed frustration with the inconsistency surrounding the Pioneers.
Just one week later, Huebner feels as if his squad has taken a major step in the right direction.
During last weekend’s slate of matches, the Pioneers (6-7, 2-2 in LSC) swept UT-Tyler before falling to No. 21 Texas A&M-Commerce in four sets.
TWU’s hitting accuracy improved dramatically from just nine days ago. After committing 30 errors in the Dallas Baptist match, TWU committed 27 errors in the past two matches combined.
“Our decision making has improved dramatically,” Huebner said. “I think our maturity is improving both on the service line and in our attacking opportunities. I have a much better feeling about where we are today than where we were last week after the DBU match.”
During the loss to Texas A&M-Commerce, TWU jumped out to a 25-22 victory in the first set and nearly knocked off the Lions in the second set before losing the match 3-1. Tabitha Spray finished the match with 11 kills, and Courtney Noel totaled a team-high five blocks.
During each the last two matches, five different Pioneers have totaled five or more kills. When TWU has multiple hitters going, Huebner believes teams have trouble slowing down what he calls one of the most athletic front lines in the conference.
“When we’re going, we’re scary,” Huebner said. “When our team is playing well, there’s not a lot that anybody can do to force their way back into the game. We’ve got a lot of players who can consistently score points, so it’s a big opportunity for us coaches every week to find the right lineup to give us the best chance to be successful.”
TWU continues conference play on Friday at Eastern New Mexico and on Saturday at West Texas A&M.