Softball season begins for the TWU Pioneers on Friday at 3 p.m. against reigning NCAA Division II champions Augustana and head coach Amber Barker is excited heading into her second season.
“We are incredibly excited,” Barker said. “We’ve got about a straight split of returners and newcomers. We’ve had some really good days of practice where we’ve actually been able to get out on the field and work on some defense. We’re feeling good, and looking good as well. This group has bought in.”
TWU will play five games across three days, following Augustana with Pittsburg State on Friday at 5:30 p.m., tournament hosts Arkansas Tech on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by Southeastern Oklahoma State at 5:30 p.m.
The Pioneers wrap Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational tournament play on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. against Central Oklahoma. All games will be played at Scrapyard Sports in Conroe, Texas.
TWU, who was 11-29 last season, begins 2020 with six freshmen, five sophomores, a single junior in infielder Avery Williams, and five seniors. Senior Bailey Turner will anchor the pitching staff. Turner had a 3.32 ERA in 145.2 innings in 2019, including a nine inning nine strikeout performance against Western New Mexico.
Surrounding her is newcomer Bailey Tisdale and sophomore Tatum Stover. Stover pitched in 5.1 innings last season. Pitching was a focus for Barker in the offseason.
“I’m feeling really good about this group,” Barker said. “This group as a whole has bonded together across the fall. There were several games last year where our pitchers held us in games, but our offense wasn’t there, that will be a big turning point this season. We have got some pitching in to build around.”
Gymnastics hosts Iowa State in head-to-head meet
After a strong home performance in the TWU Quad, the Pioneers welcome Iowa State on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will be TWU’s annual pink meet for breast cancer awareness. TWU posted a season high 193.4 to defeat Lindenwood University and Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Only Kent State edged out the Pioneers with a score of 194.95. The Pioneers started strong with 48.400 on vault before a season high 48.65 on bars.
“We really do love competing at home,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “We have such an amazing atmosphere at Kitty Magee Arena. We still have a ways to go just to see the consistency and details that are showing in practice that are not fully being shown in competition. We are definitely on the right track of reaching what this team is fully capable of.”
The Pioneers will remain in their home haven for Sunday’s dual meet. Iowa State will be coming off a meet against No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday. Despite some mistakes, Bowerman noted that her team is showing more confidence in going for stuck landings.
The feeling around the team is increasingly positive.
“The excitement they have when they finish a routine is apparent,” Bowerman said. “It’s really in the details where you are seeing that confidence grow. Those are the things that tend to get compromised when the confidence is lacking. We are seeing more of those details.”
Follow Sunday’s competition, Pioneer gymnasts and coaches will conduct a free hour long youth gymnastics clinic open to girls and boys in 8th grade and below.
Basketball looks to bounce back on the road
The Pioneers have won two of their last six games after falling to Tarleton at home 69-47. The Texans outscored TWU (6-10, 4-8) 38-16 in the second half at Kitty Magee Arena. Freshmen Ngozi Obineke provided 15 points while redshirt freshman Brielle Woods added 10 points.
The Pioneers hit the road to face St. Mary’s on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before facing off with St. Edward’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. Battling injuries coach Beth Jillson has had to use multiple starting lineups, and players out of their natural position.
Leading scorer and rebounder Carissa Moody has been shutdown with an injury for the season.
“We’ve had to put some people in new situations,” Jillson said. “We’ve really been searching for chemistry, and I’ve think we’ve found it. I’m proud of how our players have responded and in their willingness to play in new positions.”
St. Mary’s enters Friday’s game looking to stop a two-game losing skid. The Rattlers (8-9, 7-6) currently lead their division in the Lone Star Conference. St. Edward’s (11-7, 7-6), who sits third just ahead of TWU in the division, will face off with Tarleton on Friday looking to do the same.