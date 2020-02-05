It was a strong start to the 2020 season for Pioneer softball last weekend as TWU (2-3) defeated defending national champions and No. 1 ranked Augustana 3-2 to open the season.
Behind a strong start from freshman pitcher Bailey Tisdale, who went 4.2 innings, she allowed just one run on five hits, striking out four.
Senior Bailey Turner picked up the save. The Pioneers then dropped three straight games, before bouncing back in the final game of Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational play to defeat No. 7 Central Oklahoma 2-1.
Head coach Amanda Barker was conflicted with her team’s results at the conclusion of the first weekend.
“Conflicted is a good way to put it,” Barker said. “I was pleased the team we did see show up. We are going to work on that team showing up consistently. I was pleased with the first weekend overall. We’ve got some things we need to keep working on.”
The Pioneers picked up 33 hits across the five games while scoring 17 runs. TWU’s best hitting performance came in a 13-9 loss against Pittsburg State where the Pioneers picked up 10 hits. Senior and Denton Guyer alum Tara Solomon led the way going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.
Barker is more focused on her team playing small ball this season however in hopes to keep teams off balance.
“We are not a team that will come up and go deep back-to-back-to-back,” Barker said. “It’s not that we don’t have the potential but that is not what our team is made up of. We’ve got some really good team speed across the board and smart base runners. If you can make it work for you it keeps teams on their toes.”
The Pioneers will play five more games across this weekend during the the Texas A&M-Commerce-UT Tyler Invitational hosted by UT Tyler.
Gymnastics TWU faces Centenary, No. 1 Oklahoma
For the second time this season, Pioneer gymnastics faces off with Centenary College on the road Friday at 6 p.m. TWU (3-4) defeated Centenary in the first head-to-head meeting of the two 190.425-182.900.
TWU is coming off a losing weekend against No. 16 Iowa State. The Cyclones defeated the Pioneers 196.125-191.875.
“It was not what we anticipated or what we needed,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “This weekend it’s very important we go out and get strong road scores at Centenary, and turn around and get strong home scores against Oklahoma.”
Bowerman thinks this week will be a good experience for her younger gymnasts as they face the first test of two meets in one week. She is hoping that the familiarity of the environment at Centenary, having been there and competed on their equipment just over two weeks ago, will provide a boost.
No. 1 Oklahoma and TWU have a relationship which dates to the inception of the TWU gymnastics program. The meet will mark the halfway point of the season. Bowerman hopes to see a strong performance as rankings transition to overall average to the national qualifying scores.
“These scores are both really important for us,” Bowerman said. “It will take a lot of mental discipline. Physically our team is in a great place and came into the season really prepared. The mistakes we are seeing right now are a matter of mental discipline. That’s where our focus has been and it really comes into play this week with a two-meet weekend.”
Basketball TWU to host Cameron, Eastern New Mexico
Despite a career high 24 points from Ma’K’La Woods, TWU fell to St. Mary’s 65-56 before falling to St. Edward’s 85-62 to wrap up a road trip. The Pioneers (6-12, 4-10) have dropped three straight games.
TWU returns home for two home games, Thursday against Cameron at 7 p.m. which will be the team’s “Play for Kay” night to raise awareness for breast cancer research. The Pioneers face Midwestern State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
With injuries abound coach Beth Jillson is hoping for a strong weekend at home.
“It’s always nice to return home,” Jillson said. “We have a lot of different players who are playing a lot more minutes, they will need to take advantage of the opportunity. I think that resonated with them this week.”
TWU currently sits fourth in its division in the Lone Star Conference with eight games remaining. The Pioneers will face teams ahead of them in the standings twice in the remaining games both at home.