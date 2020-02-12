Rain has put a damper on the TWU Pioneers softball team, forcing them to cancel this week’s home opener series with Our Lady of the Lake University.
The Pioneers were to play a doubleheader on Thursday and a single game on Friday.
Coach Amber Barker and crew are coming off a good offensive weekend, but return to Denton from the Texas A&M-Commerce-UT Tyler Invitational with a 1-5 record. In the lone win over No. 23 Arkansas Tech, TWU scored 10 runs on 11 hits.
“I was pleased with us finding our hitting this weekend,” Barker said. “The biggest thing was we didn’t play defense behind our pitchers. Even though our pitchers didn’t do stellar every game, we can’t just let people on by not turning balls into outs.”
The change shortens TWU’s (3-7) non-conference schedule a bit. The Pioneers now have just four games remaining until Lone Star Conference play starts against Texas A&M Commerce on February 26.
“It doesn’t change much,” Barker said. “Once we do get back on the field we are going to do situational defense. I don’t think that we just got blown out by all the teams this weekend. We just didn’t do what we needed to do which wasn’t play perfect softball, we just need to play routine softball.”
Gymnastics
TWU sets personal bests against No. 1 Sooners
In the first two meet weekend of the season the Pioneers put together two strong performances. TWU (4-5) first defeated Centenary for a second time this season on the road. Bria Northrop captured the all-around title with a score of 38.650.
The team total added up to 195.325, the highest regular-season team score since 2018 in a win over Iowa. Northrop nearly landed perfect 10’s in the floor routine and on bars, posting 9.9 on the floor and a 9.85 on bars.
“We talked last week about putting together a full meet,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “Keep energy throughout the whole meet and they did just that. To see the increase in our score that we did is exciting. That’s what we’ve known they can do all along.”
The momentum carried into the Sunday meet against No. 1 Oklahoma. Six Pioneer gymnasts set personal records, including Isabel Goyco who put up a 9.9 in the floor routine against Oklahoma, exceeding her previous personal best of 9.875 set against Centenary. Domi Bonzagni, Mackenzie Kunzman, Beth Lazarus, Daisy Woodring and Mackenzie Balderas all set personal bests. The No. 1 Sooners left Denton victorious however with a 197.900-195.225 win.
Goyco picked up Performance of the Week honors from the Midwest Intercollegiate Conference, the conference office announced on Wednesday. It is Goyco’s second award this season and of her career. The Pioneers will face off with No. 1 Oklahoma again, this time in Norman on Friday. No. 24 West Virginia will also compete. The meet is set for a 6:30 start.
“We were very proud of them,” Bowerman said. “Two meet weeks are difficult because you don’t do them very often. They handled it perfectly. They should gain a lot of confidence from that. But it’s not time to let up. We need to maintain our intensity this week and keep in the mind our goal for Friday which is to build on the momentum we have from this past weekend.”
Basketball
Pioneers split home stand
The Pioneers got back to their winning ways on Saturday, splitting a two-game home stand and snapping a four-game skid. TWU (7-3, 3-11) fell to Cameron 74-69 on Thursday before defeating Midwestern State 68-59.
Coach Beth Jillson was happy with how her team performed in the win over Midwestern. TWU had four players in double-digit scoring. Macy Wilkerson led with 18 points while Sadie Moyer added 11. N’Gozi Obineke and Ma’K’La Woods both added 10.
Every player who saw minutes for TWU in the win ended in the positive. The Pioneers built off a comeback that fell just short against Cameron.
“We just put together a complete 40 minutes,” Jillson said. “We talked about building off that effort against Cameron. We wanted to start the Midwestern game how we ended the Cameron game. It was just a complete game from start to finish. We’re very, very young and still learning a lot and growing. Even though we didn’t win against Cameron I wanted to respond, and I thought they did in practice and that’s where it all started.”
The Pioneers hit the road for a Thursday match up against Eastern New Mexico at 3 p.m. before facing off with No. 19 West Texas A&M on Saturday at 2 p.m. with six games remaining in the season, the win sets TWU up to hope to finish strong.
“Whether we win or lose I just want to see our very best as a team,” Jillson said. “Our younger players you are seeing a lot of growth. We need to continue to build. Win or lose we need to make sure we leave it all out on the floor.”