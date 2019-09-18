The Texas Woman’s University soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season after a pair of close wins against Rogers State and Oklahoma Baptist last week, earning the Pioneers several Top 25 votes in the latest Division II United Soccer Coaches poll.
Both wins last weekend came in dramatic fashion for the Pioneers.
Just minutes after TWU surrendered the game-tying goal to Rogers State in the 82nd minute, junior midfielder Lexi D’Abrosca shot one past the Rogers State goalkeeper to give the Pioneers a 2-1 win.
“They scored on us late in the game and our team could’ve put their heads down and tried to comeback in overtime,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. “But our girls showed their resilience and how tough we are and how we play the full 90 minutes. That was a big win for us.”
Just two days later, the Pioneers found themselves in a similar situation on the road against Oklahoma Baptist. The two teams were scoreless heading into the final 15 minutes of the game, but TWU’s Haley Ward showed her record-breaking 2018 season was no fluke.
Ward netted her third goal in as many games to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead, which would end up being enough to hold off Oklahoma Baptist.
Aside from Ward’s game-winning goal, senior goalkeeper Daniela Marin recorded a match-high eight saves to help preserve the shutout against the No. 6 team in the central region.
The Pioneers have two shutouts through their first three games and have outscored opponents 8-1. TWU also allowed just 11 shots through its first two contests before Oklahoma Baptist recorded 15 shots, none of which found its way to the back of the net.
“Our defense has been awesome,” Abouzar said. “It not only talks about our defense and back line’s play, but our goal keeper is playing extremely well too. We’re just playing together right now.”
The Pioneers wrap up non-conference play this week with two difficult road games against No. 7 Western Washington and Concordia Portland.
“We’re in a really good spot,” Abouzar said. “We’ve already forgot about those games and we’re focusing on our next two opponents, which will be some of our toughest tests so far in this young season.”
Volleyball team prepping for LSC play
TWU raced to a fast start during last week’s Pioneer Invitational at Kitty Magee Arena with two wins against formidable competition.
The Pioneers ended the first day with victories over Henderson State and Harding. Harding won the Great American Conference last season, while Henderson State finished second in the GAC tournament.
Just one day later, the Pioneers struggled to find their footing, falling to Oklahoma Baptist and Sioux Falls to conclude tournament play.
“We showed flashes of being a Top 50 team last weekend,” Huebner said. “And then we showed some flashes of where we were less focused or less competitive than we needed to be.”
Tabitha Spray had a huge weekend for the Pioneers with a team-high 39 kills and earned a spot on the All-tournament team with teammate Trixie Oche.
Senior setter Katy Ranes led TWU with 86 assists for the tournament. Ranes’ high school teammate, Bailey French, led the Pioneers with 69 digs on the weekend.
Huebner said the chemistry between Ranes and the Pioneers’ athletic hitters continues to improve every day, which he believes will make TWU a difficult team to defend in conference play.
“Katy’s strengths lend her to be able to set the right side from anywhere,” Huebner said. “As Tabitha [Spray] continues to get used to her, their connection will even get better.”
TWU’s record now sits at 4-4, and the Pioneers begin league play on Friday at Arkansas-Fort Smith. The Lone Star Conference added eight new institutions over the summer, making it the largest conference in Division II with 19 members.
“Our coaches and players have been working hard, and we’re close to being one of the most athletic teams in the LSC,” Huebner said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge in conference play this year.”