TWU Athletics named Sara Lilly as the first synchronized swimming coach in program history, athletic director Sandee Mott announced on Wednesday.
Lilly is a Stanford University alum, and a Stanford University and USA Synchro Hall of Fame member. In a long-list of accolades, Lilly is also an Olympic bronze medalist from the 2004 Athens Olympic games.
She spent four years as an assistant at Stanford before taking over the head coaching role. In each of her seasons as head coach, Stanford finished top three at the U.S. National Collegiate Championships, and 33 student-athletes earned All-America honors. In her time as a coach at Stanford from 2013-2018, the Cardinal won two national titles in 2013 and 2016, with Lilly picking up two USA Synchro Coach of the Year honors.
Softball ready to get back to game action
Pioneer softball will return to action after 10 days between games. Weather forced TWU (3-7) to cancel its home opening series last week.
After playing No. 22 Rogers State in Oklahoma on Wednesday, TWU will finally open its home schedule with the last of non-conference play against Ottawa University on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. at Dianne Baker Field.
“We were able to get some good days of defense in,” coach Amanda Barker said. “It was really important for us to work on defense. We needed to tweak some things. We focused a lot on live game speed stuff with runners on the bases.”
“I think we are still trying to figure out who we are as a team,” Barker said. “There’s plenty of opportunities for people to step up. The truth is everybody still has an opportunity to prove themselves. We have had some great fans who have followed us on the road early this season but there’s nothing like being at home. There’s a ton of excitement all around.”
Basketball pushes for higher LSC Tournament seeding
The Lone Star Conference made changes to the tournament format prior to the 2019-20 season. Now the top 12 teams will get a shot at the postseason, despite the conference being divided up into three six-team divisions. The opening round games will be hosted on campus by the lower seed, with winners advancing to an eight-team tournament at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
With four games remaining, the Pioneers are ready to make the final push for a chance to play basketball at the Comerica Center in March. TWU currently sits in 15th, just two games off the 12th place line.
“We need to make some ground up,” coach Beth Jillson said. “These last four games are really key for us. Everything is new being the first year we’ve done it like this. With the way it is set up we are very much still in this.”
Gymnastics strong against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 29 West Virginia
Overcoming early mistakes, TWU finished with the third-highest team score of the year with 193.875, setting a duo of personal records. Daisy Woodring and Bria Northrop both tied personal records on vault. Woodring scored a 9.850 while Northrop finished with 9.825.
Woodring also finished sixth in vault, with Northrop tying for seventh. TWU (4-7) gets a full week of rest and practice before Air Force comes to Kitty Magee Arena for a 2 p.m. meet on Sunday. Sunday’s meet will also be Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day as part of the Pioneers’ Pack the House initiative.
TWU has just one more home meet after Sunday. The final home meet of 2020 will be Friday March 6 at 7 p.m. with No. 6 LSU, No. 14 Arkansas and Centenary College comes to town to wrap the home schedule.