Incoming athletic director Sandee Mott begins work on Thursday, Jan. 2. Mott joins TWU from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, replacing Chalese Connors who served as AD for 18 years.
During Connors’ tenure TWU launched its soccer program, picked up one NCAA Division II national championship appearance, two Lone Star Conference championships, two Midwest Independent Conference titles and five national gymnastics championships.
Mott is excited to join a university at which the sole focus is women’s athletics.
“It’s a very intentional mission here,” Mott said. “I’ve been in athletics for a long time and spent a lot of time making sure women’s teams were treated fairly and had equal access. We get to be a lot more focused here, it’s all very positive.”
Basketball continues four-game home stand
After a week-long break for the holidays, the TWU Pioneers returned to practice on Monday, Dec. 30. The Pioneers (4-5, 2-3) ended 2019 on a high note with a win 65-49 win over UT-Tyler to enter the break.
TWU begins the new year with Texas A&M International at 7 p.m. on Thursday and wraps up the four-game home stand with Texas A&M Kingsville at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Pioneers improved to 2-2 at Kitty Magee Arena this season with the win on Dec. 21.
“The way our bench has been playing,” head coach Beth Jillson said. “I’ve been really impressed. They’ve contributed in a lot of different ways. We’ve had a long road stretch and especially early on. That is tough. But it’s good we got those games in and we’re back home, especially with the break.”
Coming off the holiday break last season saw the beginning of Lone Star Conference play with a tough four-game road stretch. The Pioneers went 0-5 out of the break last season, but returning to play at home this year will offer a chance for a strong start to the new year in LSC play.
Texas A&M International enters Thursday’s game at 7-4 and 4-1 in LSC play.
“They force a lot of turnovers,” Jillson said. “We have to do a good job of handling the pressure and being organized offensively. It’s always hard when their own their own for seven days, but I liked our energy coming back. It’s a quick turnaround. We’ve got to be disciplined for 40 minutes.”