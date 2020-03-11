TWU gymnastics will close out the regular season with an elite test at No. 2 Florida in Gainesville, Florida on Friday night.
The Pioneers (6-10) are coming off a 192.250 in the TWU Quad to wrap the home schedule over the weekend. No. 6 LSU had the highest overall at 197.000 while No. 17 Arkansas came in second with 196.300.
“To see them come out and finish strong was all we could hope for after a slow start,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “I do think they have carried that intensity and resiliency into this week of training. This team has had that kind of response and resiliency throughout the year.”
TWU finished strong in the quad with Domi Bonzagni (9.775) and Mackenzie Balderas (9.750) both rounding out the floor event with high scores in the final event of the day.
Florida will be the final test for TWU before the Midwest Independent Conference Championships on March 20. The Gators will offer another big environment for TWU to hone in on perfection as the postseason looms.
“I don’t think we could be set up any better for postseason,” Bowerman said. “With the way our schedule, and in particular the second half of our season has been considering the big meets at home and away. We should be truly prepared to handle anything when we get to conference and nationals.”
Softball: Pioneers looks to jump start offense on road
The Pioneers hit the road for the second time in Lone Star Conference play this weekend. TWU (6-16, 1-7) is still searching for its first road win this season. A doubleheader with St. Mary’s on Friday opens the four-game road swing.
On Sunday, TWU will face off with St. Edwards starting at noon. Both St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s sit at 3-5 in conference play entering the weekend. Coach Amber Barker hopes to see her team’s hitting improve on the road.
TWU has scored just four runs in its last four games, but sit 1-3 in the last four thanks to a strong shutout pitched by Bailey Turner against No. 18 Oklahoma Christian in a 1-0 win on March 6 at home.
“Not quite what we wanted,” Barker said. “We’re still figuring it out. We asked Bailey Turner to pitch basically three out of those four games. She’s got a ton of grit and resilience and wants the ball in her hands. We have to manage that.”
Turner is the current innings pitched leader, and has thrown seven complete games for the Pioneers this season. In 81.2 innings of work, the senior sports a 4.54 ERA while striking out 66. Barker has relied on her senior pitching staff leader in a wide-variety of situations this season.
“We’ve put a lot on her,” Barker said. “This is just a tough situation to be in right now. She did well. She did what we asked her to do and that’s a lot to put on one arm. She did a great job for us.”
Soccer: Madeline Haro named new assistant soccer coach
Head coach Babak Abouzar announced former Washington State standout defender Madeline Haro as the program’s new assistant coach. Haro took part in three NCAA tournaments with WSU and was a member of the first Sweet Sixteen team in WSU program history. She finished second all-time in WSU history in assists with 22.
Haro graduated from WSU with degrees in communication in journalism and media production. She became an analyst for Pac-12 Network and recently served as a private group and individual trainer in soccer, while also working as the assistant coach for Legends FC in California.