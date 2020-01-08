A long preseason comes to a close for Texas Woman’s gymnastics as the team prepares to open the season on Friday on the campus of the University of Michigan. The Pioneers will start the season with two Top 20-ranked teams.
The Pioneers last faced Michigan in 2012, finishing third behind Oklahoma and the Wolverines.
Head coach Lisa Bowerman knows her team is anxious to compete after seeing her team in an intrasquad scrimmage that she thought provided valuable experience.
“It gave them confidence,” Bowerman said. “I think getting into that first meet it’s always that feeling of excitement. We’re a very young team overall. They love to be out there and compete in these big environments. They will be in their element.”
TWU returns 10 athletes from last season’s team that finished with an8-15 record, while adding six new athletes. The students have the confidence of their head coach. Sophomore Domi Bonzagni will return from a back injury that kept her sidelined last season. Freshman Daisy Woodring will be expected to make an immediate impact in three events.
Bowerman is excited by the competitiveness she has watched during preseason camp.
“Every day since they arrived on campus, even in the conditioning, you see the competitiveness from everybody,” Bowerman said. “We are ready for a great first meet. As a whole, our team just understands if I personally am pushing myself, I am making our team better. That’s one thing our girls do a great job at — going about it in a very selfless way.”
Basketball looking to rebound on the road
After wrapping up a four-game home stand with a win and a loss, TWU will hit the road for two Lone Star Conference games on Thursday and Saturday. The Pioneers (5-6, 3-4) fell to Texas A&M Kingsville on Jan. 4 in a 57-53 loss at Kitty Magee Arena, falling to 3-3 at home in 2019-20.
Senior forward London Archer provided a team-high 14 points against A&M Kingsville, the second-most points she has scored since scoring 20 against Southeastern Oklahoma in November 2019.
TWU opens the week with Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before facing Oklahoma Christian at 2 p.m. on Saturday. TWU coach Beth Jillson knows her team will face two very different opponents this week.
“Fort Smith will force a lot of turnovers,” Jillson said. “OCU has shooters and will challenge us outside. But we will prepare for Fort Smith all week. One game at a time. It’s a short turnaround, so you’ve got to make sure your players are prepared.”
Fort Smith’s (6-7, 3-4) offense picked up recognition coming into this week’s game, however. Arkansas-Fort Smith junior center Mar’Shalia Lollie was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 6. Lollie averaged 27.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in back-to-back wins for Fort Smith.
Oklahoma Christian (3-8, 3-4) will look to snap a four-game losing streak against Tarleton State on Thursday before facing TWU. Oklahoma Christian averages 6.1 three pointers made per game in LSC play, which ranks seventh in the conference.
TWU ranks seventh in three-point defense, allowing just over a quarter of attempted threes to be converted.
“We had some adversity in the last week,” Jillson said. “We played a little indecisive. Anytime we go on the road we talk about controlling the controllable. Being ready to go from start to finish.”