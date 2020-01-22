Fresh off its first head-to-head win of the season against Centenary College last Saturday, the Texas Woman’s Pioneers gymnastics team hosts Kent State, Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Lindenwood as part of Alumni Weekend on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Head coach Lisa Bowerman is excited to have her team back in a familiar environment after a duo of slow starts on the road. The Pioneers started slow last week on bars but behind a strong floor routine from freshman Isabel Gayco picked up momentum, finishing with a season-high 48.35 on the balance beam.
“I was disappointed with how we started,” Bowerman said. “But this team has proven to be resilient. A lot of time that resiliency comes with experience, but I think this just speaks to the kind of student-athletes we have. We have known that this freshman class especially, is very competitive. That’s just a sign of what we knew about them in being able to show that resiliency.”
Gayco won the balance beam, floor events finishing with a career and season high of 38.85. Gayco also won the all-around title. The Pioneers young core has found its footing within a couple events in the first two meets of the season.
Bowerman is hoping her team can start strong in front of the home crowd this weekend.
“There’s certainly a bigger comfort level at being at home,” Bowerman said. “With a very young team, starting the season on the road, I think it did present a little bit of additional challenge. At the same time I think they gain valuable experience early on. This home meet is a great opportunity for us to be strong in all events, and put the results out there that we know we are capable of.”
Gymnastics alumni will be in attendance Sunday. Annual alumni weekend is one of the favorite parts of the year for those involved in the program. A chance for past and present to interact ultimately fosters a unique culture for the program.
“It’s always a very cool weekend,” Bowerman said. “It’s always a great time for our girls to get to visit with them. This is something we are especially proud of as a program. We have such rich tradition and great relationships with our alumni. It’s cool for them to come back and see the cheers and traditions they did when they were here in the 80’s and 90’s continue to be used.”
Basketball hosts alumni, takes part in Autism Awareness Day
The Pioneers face Tarleton in the second meeting of the season between the two programs at 2 p.m on Saturday. TWU (6-9, 4-8) opened Lone Star Conference play in Stephenville against the Texans, winning 63-55 in overtime.
The Pioneers are looking to build on last weekend’s 69-64 win over Texas Permian Basin.
“These are two teams who match up really well,” coach Beth Jillson said. “It’s always a battle. It was great to get a win on our home floor last weekend. This week especially it’s nice to have extra time to really break down film and implement some things as well.”
Along with alumni weekend festivities TWU will recognize Autism Awareness Day at Kitty Magee Arena. The program partnered with alumnus Jessica Hanna-Sifers who played for the Pioneers from 2007-2011. She was named first team All-Lone Star Conference in 2010. Hanna-Sifers has a son diagnosed with autism.
“This is something we were really passionate about doing together,” Jillson said. “We thought it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for autism through this game. It’s always a really special day when we get to see our former players.”
Saturday marks the end of a three-game homestand. The Pioneers enter Saturday 4-4 at home and sitting just behind Tarleton in the divisional LSC standings.