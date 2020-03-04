After a tough head-to-head loss against No. 15 Auburn, TWU Pioneers gymnastics returns home to host the TWU Quad Friday night, featuring two Top 15 opponents in No. 6 LSU and No. 14 Arkansas along with Centenary.
Centenary College and TWU (5-8) face off for a third time this season. The TWU Quad is set for a 7 p.m. start. TWU will honor its three seniors Bria Northop, Hope Parkin and Hunter Vincent.
“They really embody the competitiveness our program has,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “They all share a championship mindset. This class has really been part of propelling us to our last two national championships. They’re tough and extremely selfless. That is a big part of the success and culture we have is that they share all those qualities with everybody around them.”
The Pioneers are close to where they want to be despite a loss against No. 15 Auburn. Sophomore Domi Bonzagni continued a strong string of performances as she set a new career high on beam. Fellow sophomore Mackenzie Balderas set a new career high on the floor.
It’s been a strong return from injury for Bonzagni who missed her entire freshman season.
“It’s very rewarding to see her doing what she’s been doing,” Bowerman said. “When we recruited her we knew there was something very special there in that she’s always been a talented gymnast, but we knew she had so much more potential in her. Missing last season was really difficult for her but she used that time to grow in her confidence and role in the team. She carried that work right in to the summer and into the fall. It’s not a surprise to us to see her doing what she is.”
Softball: TWU looks to stop skid during home stand
After dropping a doubleheader to No. 16 Texas A&M-Commerce to start Lone Star Conference play last week, the Pioneers also dropped two games to No. 3 UT Tyler on Sunday.
TWU (5-13, 0-4) returns home for four games this week. First with No. 18 Oklahoma Christian on Friday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. before Cameron rounds out the home stand on Sunday at noon and 2 p.m.
“If we can find a way to manufacture runs, we need to do it more consistently,” head coach Amber Barker said. “We will be able to hang in some of these ballgames if we can do that. You see some of the close scores. If we can come out hitting and score, we can win those games.”
Barker hopes to pressure teams offensively for all seven innings.
“You need to be proving you are always an offensive threat,” Barker said. “It makes teams uncomfortable. Especially if you start out scoring you want to continue to do that.”
Basketball: TWU finishes tied for 12th in Lone Star Conference
After finishing the season with a 62-57 loss to Texas A&M-International, TWU finished the 2019-20 season just outside the conference tournament. The Pioneers (10-16, 8-14) finished in a three-way tie for 12th with Oklahoma Christian and A&M international.
Christian picked up the bid to the postseason after tiebreakers were used. Head-to-head record being the main tiebreaker. TWU fell to Oklahoma Christian 60-53 on Jan. 2.
A TWU squad that was battling injuries to key players all season finishes 7-6 at home and 3-10 on the road. TWU finished with 10 wins last season.