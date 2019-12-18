The TWU Pioneers have spent over a month on the road. The last time TWU (3-4, 1-2) played in Kitty Magee Arena resulted in a 61-59 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State on November 13. Now the Pioneers look to reverse that fate in a stiff test against No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce in the return home.
It is the second top 10 team the Pioneers have faced in as many weeks. Coach Beth Jillson hopes to build on what she has seen in the first three Lone Star Conference games.
“The biggest thing on the road is your defense,” Jillson said. “It’s not always a guarantee you’re going to be making shots. But if you can force some turnovers and rebound well, you will have a chance to win.”
TWU will open its home LSC schedule on Thursday with A&M-Commerce (9-0, 3-0) to begin a four-game home stand. UT Tyler (2-5, 0-3) visits on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commerce excels at defense, allowing more than 60 points just once this season against then No. 18 Southeastern Oklahoma State.
“They have some of the best defense in the conference and in the country,” Jillson said. “A lot of their offense is caused by their defense. They will challenge us in a lot of different ways. They play good defense and rebound well. They have the opportunity to win a lot of games.”
The NCAA required break goes into effect on December 23 and will run through December 29. The team will report back to practice on December 30. With the changes made in the LSC prior to the beginning of the season, conference play began much earlier this season. The LSC is now split into three divisions, and for the first time, 12 teams will make the conference tournament. TWU’s division includes, St. Mary's, St. Edward's, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas A&M International, and Tarleton.
It has been an adjustment for Jillson and other coaches around the conference.
“It’s been a good transition, but it’s different for everybody,” Jillson said. “We only had three preseason games before conference. We’ve told our players to hold each other accountable over the break. I know our team will do a good job of that, and it will help we are at home.”
Gymnastics announces stacked 2020 schedule
TWU gymnastics announced its 2020 competition schedule last week, and the slate is loaded with top-tier programs. The 2020 schedule features the top three NCAA Division-I teams in the country, and eight of the top 20.
The Pioneers get the season started on Jan. 10 at No. 6 University of Michigan and 17 Washington in Ann Arbor, MI. The 2019 National Champions, No.1 Oklahoma, will pay a visit to Kitty Magee Arena on February 9. The Sooners will then host the Pioneers and West Virginia the following Friday on Feb. 14.
Head coach Lisa Bowerman knows how beneficial the relationship the two programs share is. She watched the Pioneers compete against Oklahoma even as a graduate assistant at TWU.
“Both of the coaches realize from a location standpoint that we benefit each other,” Bowerman said. “Recruiting is great in Texas because we have so many incredible gymnasts, so it’s great for them to have a place in Texas that is close to home to showcase. For us, it’s great to have a close trip as well, and be in that environment. It’s a great partnership for both programs.”
TWU has built up a reputation around the country as a D2 program to keep an eye on, and as a program that has a résumé of success and clean home meets.
“It’s just what we do,” Bowerman said. “We compete against the best and put up our best. Our girls have a great reputation of competing well regardless of who is on the floor with us. Every coach knows we run a good meet.”
The Pioneers are looking to build off an 8-15 season in 2019, which saw them go 4-5 at home.