Texas Woman’s basketball has had its share of injury struggles and illness running throughout the team since returning from holiday break. The Pioneers (5-8, 3-6) are 1-4 since the holidays, with the lone win coming Jan. 2 against Texas A&M International at home, a 70-50 final.
Thursday’s game will mark the first home game for TWU since the student body returned to campus. The Pioneers look forward to a more comfortable environment.
“We love playing at home,” coach Beth Jillson said. “It certainly is a different atmosphere with students back on campus after the holidays. We are excited to play that first game in-front of our students back on campus.”
Thursday marks the start of a three-game home stand that will span into next week. First up is Western New Mexico at 7 p.m. Thursday, continuing with Texas Permian Basin at 2 p.m. Saturday. Western New Mexico (4-9, 1-8) enters Thursday’s game in last-place in its division in the Lone Star Conference. Permian Basin (7-8, 4-5) currently sit 3-5 on the road and face a Tarleton State team that has won five-straight entering this week before traveling to Denton.
With the injury and sick bug running through the team, Jillson has had to rely on her younger players with mixed results. She thinks this weekend can be a big moment for them. A big focus on film and consistency has been part of this week’s preparation.
“They are learning and growing,” Jillson said. “Thankfully we have an eager young bunch of players. We are definitely throwing them into some situations that are new to them. The freshman are starting to play like sophomores now. That’s going to benefit us for sure.
I need to do a better job of believing them, and making them believe in themselves. I brought them here because I believe in them and their ability.”
Gymnastics looks to build on good, but nervous start
A strong vault team score of 48.500 helped TWU push its team total to 189.850 in the opening meet of the year at the University of Michigan. Hosts Michigan took home the title with a team score of 195.650 while the University of Washington had a team score of 195.350.
Freshmen Daisy Woodring and Domi Bonzagni both posted team high scores on beam and vault in their first collegiate meet.
“Overall we’re happy to have the season underway,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “As a whole, this first week didn’t go quite as well as we hoped it would. The girls were very prepared, had a great warm up, but we saw a little bit of nerves. In some ways it’s definitely understandable, being their first college meet and a big arena. I was very proud of how resilient the team was as a whole.”
The Pioneers face off with Centenary College in Shreveport, La., at 6 p.m. Saturday in the first head-to-head meet of 2020. The bar competition opens the meet.
“Our bar team will set the tone for the event,” Bowerman said. “We’ll have to push the mistakes of last week out of our mind. Last week they were able to settle in quickly. We hope to approach this week’s meet with 100% confidence.”
TWU posted a season high of 194.400, defeating Centenary in the final home meet of 2019, completing a 4-0 sweep of Centenary in 2019.