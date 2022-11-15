DENTON, Texas (Nov. 9, 2022) — National Signing Day marks the beginning of a new journey for a lot of high school seniors. With the dash of the pen, they solidify their dreams of becoming a Pioneer and continuing their athletic journey.
Last week, Texas Woman’s Gymnastics welcomed five gymnasts to join the journey of the Pioneers: Caroline Bowns, Aaliyah Gilmore, Sophie Hernandez, Sophia Isbell and Sofia Steffan.
“I could not be more excited for this year’s signing class,” TWU Head Gymnastics Coach Lisa Bowerman said. “These ladies are stacked with talent and will all make an immediate impact in the 2024 season and beyond. Caroline, Sophia, Aaliyah, Sophie, and Sofia are exceptional in all that they do and leave no doubts that the future of TWU Gymnastics is very bright.”
Let’s meet the 2023 gymnastics signing class:
From New Hill, North Carolina, Caroline Bowns has competed in gymnastics for 13 years. A gymnast with Bull City Gymnastics, Bowns was a three-time regional qualifier. In 2019, she was named a regional champion and a top 100 level nine gymnast. She won the vault title at the KPAC Cup in 2022. Additionally, in 2022, she helped lead her Bull City Gymnastics team to the NC State Championship Title. Bowns was also a member of the National Honor Society and Girl Scouts. She will be majoring in Political Science, Pre-Law at TWU.
Aaliyah Gilmore, from Severn, Maryland, competed in gymnastics for 12 years and also played softball for seven years. In 2022, Gilmore was a National Bar Silver Medalist. She competed with Win Win Gymnastics, where she currently helps train lower level gymnasts. Gilmore has also been honored for her academics — a two-time President’s Honor Roll recipient and a member of the 2022 National African American Recognition Program. Gilmore attended Old Mill High School. Gilmore will be majoring in Kinesiology at TWU.
A member of Sonshine Gymnastics from 2008-18 and, most recently, a member of Bull City Gymnastics, Sophie Hernandez has competed in gymnastics for 13 years. She is a four-time State and Regional Qualifier. In 2019, she was the Atlanta Centennial Classic Bar Champion, the Greensboro Gymnastics Invitational All-Around and Floor Champion, and the Excalibur Cup Floor Champion. In 2022, she was the Atlanta Centennial Classic Bar Champion and second place all-around finisher. She was also a 2022 North Carolina State Champion. Hernandez was also honored for her academic achievements, being a three-time Honor Roll student. Hernandez will be majoring in Sports Management at TWU.
From Reading Massachusetts, Sophia Isbell has competed in gymnastics for 11 years. She attended Reading Memorial High School and also participated in gymnastics with Reading Gymnastics Academy. She earned All-Scholastic honors all four years of high school. Currently, she holds the second highest all-around score in gymnastics in RMHS program history. Isbell is also a two-time Middlesex League Champion and a fourth place finisher in all-around at the Level 10 Massachusetts State Championship. A member of the National Honor Society, Isbell has earned Honor Roll accolades for three years. She also enjoys volunteering as a Special Olympics gymnastics coach. Isbell will be majoring in Kinesiology at TWU.
Sofia Steffan, a multi-sport athlete, has competed in gymnastics for 14 years, played soccer for four years and ice skated for two years. From Palatine, Illinois, Steffan competed with Legacy Elite Gymnastics for six years and Palatine Gymnastics Club for four years. She is a four-time State and Regional Qualifier. In 2019, she was the Illinois State Bar Champion. Most recently, in 2022, she helped led her team to the 2022 State Championship title. Steffan has also been honored for academic excellence. Steffan will be majoring in Biology at TWU.
We are excited to welcome these gymnasts to the TWU family!