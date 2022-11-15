DRC_TWU Pioneers Logo

DENTON, Texas (Nov. 9, 2022) — National Signing Day marks the beginning of a new journey for a lot of high school seniors. With the dash of the pen, they solidify their dreams of becoming a Pioneer and continuing their athletic journey.

Last week, Texas Woman’s Gymnastics welcomed five gymnasts to join the journey of the Pioneers: Caroline Bowns, Aaliyah Gilmore, Sophie Hernandez, Sophia Isbell and Sofia Steffan.

