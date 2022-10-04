Sunny. High 88F. Winds light and variable..
Today’s TV
MLB
Philadelphia at Houston, 3 p.m., AT&T
NY Yankees at Rangers, 3 p.m., BSSW
NBA
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
Phoenix at LA Lakers, 9 p.m., NBA
NCAA football
SMU at UCF, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 3:30 p.m., Golf
NHL
Boston at NY Rangers, 6 p.m., TNT
Stars at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Men’s soccer
Leipzig vs. Celtic, 11:30 a.m., Ch. 49
Benfica vs. Paris S-G, 1:50 p.m., Ch. 49
Forge vs. Pacific, 6 p.m., FS2
NCAA women’s volleyball
Iowa at Purdue, 5 p.m., BigTen
Florida at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Indiana, 7 p.m., BigTen
TCU at Texas, 7 p.m., LHN
Auburn at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC
Oklahoma at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Radio
NY Yankees at Rangers, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
