TV/radio listings: Wednesday, Oct. 20 Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s TVMLB League Championship SeriesG5: Houston at Boston, 4:00 p.m., FS1G4: Atlanta at Dodgers, 7:00 p.m., TBSNBABoston at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPNHouston at Minnesota, 7:00 p.m., AT&TDenver at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPNCollege footballCoastal Carolina at Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2GolfStephens Cup, 2:00 p.m., GolfPGA: ZOZO Champ., 10:30 p.m., GolfNHLBoston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNTSt. Louis at Vegas, 9:00 p.m., TNTSoccerSalzburg vs. Wolfsburg, 11:30 a.m., GALASantos de Guapiles vs. Forge, 5:00 p.m., FS2Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 7:00 p.m., Ch. 21Flamengo at Athletico-PR, 7:30 p.m., FS2Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPNUClub Tijuana vs. Guadlajara, 9:00 p.m., FS1Women’s college volleyballRutgers at Maryland, 5:00 p.m., BigTenMichigan State at Purdue, 7:00 p.m., BigTenFlorida at Alabama, 7:00 p.m., ESPNULSU at South Carolina, 7:00 p.m., SECRadioMLBHouston at Boston, 4 p.m., KESN-FM 103.3Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., KESN-FM 103.3— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boston Houston Sport Telecommunications Radio Politics Atlanta Dallas Morning News Golf Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Guyer sweeps Braswell to clinch share of district crown Denton poised to redraw City Council districts UNT expected to be part of six-team American Athletic Conference expansion Sanger Lady Indians thrash Gainesville on senior night Argyle cruises to second straight sweep, remains in tie for second place Council's split vote removes ex-mayor from DCTA board with one meeting left Notebook: UNT addressing penalty issues heading into Liberty game Vaccine clinics in the works for county children ages 5-11