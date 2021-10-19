Today’s TV

MLB League Championship Series

G5: Houston at Boston, 4:00 p.m., FS1

G4: Atlanta at Dodgers, 7:00 p.m., TBS

NBA

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Minnesota, 7:00 p.m., AT&T

Denver at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m., ESPN

College football

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

Stephens Cup, 2:00 p.m., Golf

PGA: ZOZO Champ., 10:30 p.m., Golf

NHL

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., TNT

St. Louis at Vegas, 9:00 p.m., TNT

Soccer

Salzburg vs. Wolfsburg, 11:30 a.m., GALA

Santos de Guapiles vs. Forge, 5:00 p.m., FS2

Los Angeles FC at Dallas, 7:00 p.m., Ch. 21

Flamengo at Athletico-PR, 7:30 p.m., FS2

Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU

Club Tijuana vs. Guadlajara, 9:00 p.m., FS1

Women’s college volleyball

Rutgers at Maryland, 5:00 p.m., BigTen

Michigan State at Purdue, 7:00 p.m., BigTen

Florida at Alabama, 7:00 p.m., ESPNU

LSU at South Carolina, 7:00 p.m., SEC

Radio

MLB

Houston at Boston, 4 p.m., KESN-FM 103.3

Atlanta at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., KESN-FM 103.3

— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News

