Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 12:48 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Miami at Boston, 6:30, NBA
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Kansas State at Butler, 5:30, FS1
Vanderbilt at VCU, 6:00, CBSSN
Ohio State at Duke, 6:15, ESPN
Purdue at Florida State, 6:15, ESPN2
Rutgers at Miami, 6:15, ESPNU
McNeese St. at Tennessee, 6:15, SEC
SE Louisiana at Xavier, 7:30, FS1
South Carolina at George Washington, 8:00, CBSSN
Samford at DePaul, 8:00, FS2
North Carolina at Indiana, 8:15, ESPN
Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 8:15, ESPN2
Boston College at Nebraska, 8:15, ESPNU
USC at California, 9:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Syracuse at Purdue, 5:00, BigTen
Rutgers at Boston College, 6:00, BSSW
Wake Forest at Minnesota, 7:00, BigTen
Golf
Australian Open, 7:00, GOLF
SA Open Championship, 4 am (Thu), GOLF
NHL
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:00, TNT
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30, TNT
AHL
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:00, NHL
2022 FIFA World Cup
Tunisia vs. France, 9 am, Ch. 4, 39
Australia vs. Denmark, 9 am, FS1
Poland vs. Argentina, 1:00, Ch. 4
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 1:00, FS1, Ch. 39
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
