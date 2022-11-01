Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 1:27 am
Today’s TV
MLB World Series
Houston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., Ch. 4
NBA
Boston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Utah at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., BSSW
NBA in Stephen A’s World, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Westminster (Mo.) at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC 12
Concordia-Irvine at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC 12
NCAA football
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
LPGA Toto Japan Classic, 10 p.m., Golf
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, 1 a.m. (Thu.), Golf
NHL
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Horse racing
America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Oaks Day, midnight (Thu.), FS2
Men’s soccer
Real Madrid vs. Celtic, 12:30 p.m., Ch. 49
Juventus vs. Paris S-G, 2:50 p.m., Ch. 23
NCAA women’s soccer
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
Tennis
Paris Masters, 7 a.m., BSSW
NCAA women’s volleyball
Maryland at Penn St., 6 p.m., BigTen
South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SEC
Indiana at Nebraska, 8 p.m., BigTen
Radio
Utah at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.