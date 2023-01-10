Partly cloudy. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 11, 2023 @ 12:14 am
Today’s TV
NBA
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30, ESPN
Phoenix at Denver, 9:00, ESPN
NCAA men’s basketball
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 5:30, SEC
Indiana at Penn St., 6:00, BigTen
Connecticut at Marquette, 6:00, CBSSN
Alabama at Arkansas, 6:00, ESPN2
Boston College at Miami, 6:00, ESPNU
Baylor at West Virgnia, 6:00, ESPN+
Creighton at Xavier, 6:00, FS1
Abilene Christian at UTRGV, 6:30, ESPN+
USF at Houston, 7:00, ESPN+
Tulane at SMU, 7:00, ESPN+
Chicago St. at Tarleton, 7:00, ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at North Texas, 7:00, ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Rice, 7:00, ESPN+
Missouri at Texas A&M, 7:30, SEC
Rutgers at Northwestern, 8:00, BigTen
Western Kentucky at UAB, 8:00, CBSSN
TCU at Texas, 8:00, ESPN2
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 8:00, ESPNU
UTSA at UTEP, 8:00, ESPN+
Boise St. at UNLV, 10:00, CBSSN
California at Washington St., 10:00, ESPNU
NCAA women’s basketball
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 6:30, ESPN+
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, 7:00, ESPN+
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 7:00, ESPN+
Seton Hall at Creighton, 8:00, FS1
NHL
Nashville at Toronto, 6:30, TNT
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:00, TNT
Men’s hockey
AHL: Manitoba at Toronto, 6:00, NHL
Women’s U-18 hockey
IIHF World Championship: Canada vs United States, 1:00, NHL
Men’s soccer
Stade Brestois vs. Lille, 11:50a, beIN
Real Madrid vs. Valencia, 12:55, ESPN2
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers, 1:55, beIN
AC Milan vs. Torino, 2:00, CBSSN
Radio
Tulane at SMU, 7 p.m., KAAM-AM 770; TCU at Texas, 8 p.m., WBAP-AM 820
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
