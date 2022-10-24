Mostly sunny skies and windy. High around 70F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 12:12 am
NBA
Mavericks at New Orleans, 6:30, TNT
Golden State at Phoenix, 9:00, TNT
Golf
East Lake Cup, 2:00, Golf
NHL
Stars at Boston, 6:00, BSSW
Colorado at NY Rangers, 7:00, ESPN
Las Vegas at San Jose, 9:30, ESPN
Men’s soccer
Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., Ch. 49
Paris S-G vs. Maccabi Haifa, 1:50, Ch. 49
NCAA men’s soccer
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 5:00, BigTen
Rutgers at Penn St., 7:00, BigTen
Mavericks at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
Stars at Boston, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
