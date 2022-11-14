Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 12:34 am
NBA
Memphis at New Orleans, 6:30, TNT
LA Clippers at Mavericks, 7:30, BSSW
Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Stonehill at Providence, 4:00, FS2
Northwestern at Georgetown, 5:30, FS1
Binghamton at Maryland, 6:00, BIGTEN
Buffalo at Connecticut, 6:00, CBSSN
Kentucky vs. Michigan State, 6:00, ESPN
Central Conn. St. at St. John's, 6:00, FS2
Washington St. at Prairie View, 6:00, PAC 12
Winthrop at Auburn, 6:00, SEC
Marquette at Purdue, 7:30, FS1
Green Bay at Wisconsin, 8:00, BIGTEN
Memphis at Saint Louis, 8:00, CBSSN
Fairfield at Xavier, 8:00, FS2
San Diego State at Stanford, 8:00, PAC 12
Duke vs. Kansas, 8:30, ESPN
Alabama at South Alabama, 9:00, ESPNU
Dayton at UNLV, 10:00, CBSSN
Vermont at USC, 10:00, PAC 12
NCAA women’s basketball
Gonzaga at Wyoming, 9:00, AT&T
GLeague basketball
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6:00, NBA
NCAA football
Ohio at Ball State, 6:00, ESPN2
Bowling Green at Toledo, 6:00, ESPNU
NHL
Stars at Tampa Bay, 6:00, BSSW+
Women’s hockey
United States at Canada, 9:00, NHL
LA Clippers at Mavericks, 7:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
Stars at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
