Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 2:36 am
Today’s TV
MLB World Series
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:00, Ch. 4
NBA
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30, TNT
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9:00, TNT
NCAA men’s basketball
Western Oregon at Arizona, 9:00, PAC 12
NCAA football ESPN
CFP Top 25 rankings, 6:00, ESPN
Ball St. at Kent St., 6:00, ESPNU
Buffalo at Ohio, 6:30, ESPN2
NHL
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:00, ESPN
Los Angeles at Stars, 7:30, BSSW
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30, ESPN
Men’s soccer
Porto vs. Atlético de Madrid, 12:30, Ch. 49
Liverpool vs. Napoli, 2:50, Ch. 49
NCAA women’s soccer (SEC tournament)
Mississippi vs. South Carolina, noon, SEC
Georgia vs. Tennessee, 2:30, SEC
Miss. St. vs. Alabama, 5:00, SEC
Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, 7:30, SEC
Tennis
Paris Masters, 7 a.m., BSSW
Radio
NHL: Los Angeles at Stars, 7:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
