Updated: January 2, 2023 @ 11:55 pm
Today’s TV
NBA
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:00, NBA
NCAA men’s basketball
Marquette at St. John’s, 5:30, FS1
Nebraska at Michigan St., 6:00, BigTen
Ball State at Toledo, 6:00, CBSSN
Miss. State at Tennessee, 6:00, ESPN2
Syracuse at Louisville, 6:00, ESPNU
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:00, SEC
LSU at Kentucky, 7:00, ESPN
Seton Hall at Creighton, 7:30, FS1
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8:00, BigTen
Utah State at Air Force, 8:00, CBSSN
Kansas at Texas Tech, 8:00, ESPN2
Kansas State at Texas, 8:00, LHN
Ole Miss at Alabama, 8:00, SEC
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10:00, CBSSN
NCAA women’s basketball
Temple at South Florida, 4:00, ESPNU
High school football
Under Armour Next All-America Game, 4:00, ESPN
NHL
Stars at Los Angeles, 9:00, ESPN
Men’s soccer
Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce, 10:55a, beIN
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United, 1:45, USA
Radio
Stars at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
— Compiled by The Dallas Morning News
