Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 12:50 am
NBA
Oklahoma City at Miami, 6:30, TNT
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:00, TNT
Mavericks at LA Clippers, 9:30, BSSW
NCAA men’s basketball
Butler at St. John’s, 5:30, FS1
VCU at Loyola-Chicago, 6:00, CBSSN
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, 6:00, ESPN
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:00, ESPN2
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., 6:00, ESPNU
Florida at LSU, 6:00, SEC
Texas Tech at Iowa St., 7:00, ESPN+
Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30, FS1
Illinois at Nebraska, 8:00, BigTen
Villanova at DePaul, 8:00, CBSSN
North Carolina at Virginia, 8:00, ESPN
Oklahoma at Kansas, 8:00, ESPN2
Auburn at Ole Miss, 8:00, ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 8:00, SEC
Wyoming at Utah St., 9:30, FS1
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:00, CBSSN
NCAA women’s basketball
Michigan at Purdue, 5:30, BigTen
TCU at West Virginia, 6:00, ESPN+
Kansas at Texas, 7:00, LHN
Cincinnati at SMU, 6:00, ESPN+
UCF at Houston, 7:00, ESPN+
G League basketball
Capital City at Raptors 905, 6:30, NBA
NHL
Stars at NY Islanders, 6:30, BSSW+
Men’s hockey
Tappara Tampere vs. EV Zug, 10:30a, NHL
Mavericks at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., KEGL-FM 97.1
Stars at NY Islanders, 6:30 p.m., KTCK-AM 1310/KTCK-FM 96.7
